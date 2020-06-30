VINELAND — Cumberland County has suspended operation of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Rowan College of South Jersey's Cumberland Campus, county officials said Monday.
“Due to the widespread availability of testing at multiple facilities throughout Cumberland County, the demand for testing at our drive-thru facility has been reduced," Freeholder Director Joseph Derella said in a news release.
The county can establish pop-up testing sites should the need arise, Derella said.
Beginning Wednesday, CompleteCare Health Network will continue to offer testing in the county.
“Ensuring that everyone in the communities that we serve has access to testing is a top priority,” said Curtis Edwards, CompleteCare president and CEO. “Our partnership with the county and local health departments made it possible for us to test many people when the need was the greatest, and we look forward to partnering with them again in the future.”
To request to be tested, visit
completecarenj.org or call 856-451-4700. All individuals will then receive a telemedicine appointment to be screened by a CompleteCare provider to ensure they meet the testing criteria. If testing is recommended, a representative will contact the individual to schedule an appointment and let the individual know the address for the testing appointment.
CompleteCare accepts Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance plans and those without insurance. The test will be free, and no co-pay will be required for the screening.
Only CompleteCare Health Network patients and Cumberland County residents will be able to be tested. First responders who are county residents will be given priority.
040720_nws_cumboclosed 1.jpg
The marquee of the Landis Theater in Vineland reports postponements of shows on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 2.jpg
A sign at Maxxfit Health Center in Bridgeton, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 3.jpg
The American Legion Nabb-Leslie Post 82 in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 4.jpg
A sign on Sharp Street in Millville encourages residents to stay home.
Charles J. Olson / for The Press
040720_nws_cumboclosed 5.jpg
A sign on Best Food In Town Chinese Kitchen in Millvile, which remains closed due to food and supply shortages, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 6A.jpg
A sign at the Vineland Public Schools administrative offices on Landis Avenue is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 7.jpg
A sign at a Bridgeton City Park basketball court, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 8.jpg
A sign at the Sharp Street Wawa store in Millville, which explains a one-door entry policy due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 8A.jpg
A sign at the Sharp Street Wawa store in Millville, which explains a one-door entry policy due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 9.jpg
Closed businesses on a deserted Commerce Street in Bridgeton are pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 10.jpg
The box office at the Levoy Theatre in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 11.jpg
The Maranatha Baptist Church in Millville, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 12.jpg
Stephanie's Salon & Day Spa in Bridgeton, which remains closed due to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 14.jpg
Many shoppers at the Millville ShopRite wore face coverings on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 15.jpg
Luigi's Pizza on Main Street in Millville, which is open for take out and delivery only, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 16.jpg
A woman wearing a cloth face covering carts grocery bags to her car at the Lincoln Avenue ShopRite in Vineland on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 17.jpg
A sign at Waltman Park in Millville, which remains closed to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 18.jpg
Playground equipment at Waltman Park in Millville, which remains closed to COVID-19, is pictured on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 19.jpg
Historic numbers of applicants have flooded New Jersey's unemployment system since business closings due to the COVID-19 crisis, and about 400,000 people have applied but not yet received financial assistance from the program.
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 20.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 21.jpg
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 22.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 23.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 24.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 25.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 26.jpg
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 27.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 28.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 29.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 30.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 31.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 32.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 33.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 34.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 35.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 36.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 37.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 38.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 39.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 40.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
040720_nws_cumboclosed 41.jpg
Other than grocery stores and pharmacies, many businesses and public spaces in Cumberland County remain closed to COVID-19 on Monday, April 6, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
