The state Department of Community Affairs is proposing a transfer of $20 million in Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funds to repair Atlantic City public infrastructure damaged by Superstorm Sandy, according to the agency.
Projects would include the repair, replacement or introduction of bulkheads, floodproofing City Hall and other public buildings, and inspecting and replacing check valves in drainage areas.
“Though we have made great strides in recovering from Superstorm Sandy, there is still much to be done when it comes to rebuilding Atlantic City’s infrastructure,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a news release.
Atlantic City ranks near the top for New Jersey places most impacted by climate change.
The administration of the funds would be a joint effort between the agency and the city, DCA spokeswoman Lisa Ryan said.
The agency hopes to complete the projects by the end of 2022.
The proposal would also create a "special purpose revolving loan fund" to support existing programs in the Disaster Recovery program and other ongoing and future storm mitigation efforts across the state, Ryan said.
The agency is proposing a change in the threshold amount from $1 million to $10 million, which would require an amendment of the Disaster Recovery Action Plan, which guides the state's use of Disaster Recovery funding provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
That amendment requires a 30-day public comment period which began this week and runs until Dec. 18. A hearing for the amendment is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Fannie Lou Hamer Event Room at Stockton University's city campus on Atlantic Avenue.
