The Deauville Inn in Strathmere has been sold to founder and CEO of Fox Rehabilitation, Tim Fox.
The bayfront property, at 201 Willard Rd., was formally owned by Carpenter/Scanlon LLC and is assessed at $1.9 million, according to county tax records.
Fox did not disclose the sale price but said he takes possession of the restaurant on Oct. 28.
Jack Griffin, president of the Upper Township Business Association, said Fox attended a recent Association meeting to talk about taking ownership of the restaurant.
“They seemed really excited and I just know it’s going to be successful,” he said. “I do know it needs a few renovations. I was excited for them to take an existing building and rehabilitate it. It’s at a point where they need to make some changes to upgrade it.”
