NORTHFIELD — For the first time since a gun rights group called Atlantic County 2A Sanctuary began lobbying the freeholders to designate the county a sanctuary for the 2nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, foes of the idea came out to a meeting in large numbers Tuesday.
“This (resolution) is basically meaningless. It will confuse people about whether or not they have to obey (gun) laws in Atlantic County,” said Christine Piper, of Egg Harbor City. “It would be a potentially dangerous resolution.”
Cape May County, Salem County and Warren County have already passed similar resolutions, and virtually all of New Jersey’s counties have been approached with the idea. A number of municipalities in the state have also passed such resolutions, including Maurice River Township, several towns in Cape May County and most recently Egg Harbor Township.
NORTHFIELD — Freeholders are weighing all of their options before determining whether they s…
It is a nationwide movement, with similar efforts going on in all states, pushing back against what activists see as gun control laws that infringe on their right to bear arms, according to websites about the groups.
The freeholders’ public safety committee has worked on wording for a resolution, but no draft was available at the meeting.
About 100 people packed the small freeholder meeting room and took turns speaking, limited to three minutes each by Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica.
NORTHFIELD — Second Amendment advocates packed the Atlantic County freeholders’ meeting Tues…
“I’m here in opposition,” said Sharon Eaton, of Ventnor. “We are facing a gun violence crisis (nationally) that takes 100 lives every day and injures 200 more.”
Because New Jersey has “fair and strong gun laws,” she said, its gun fatality rate is half that of the national average, at 5.4 per 100,000 compared with 11.8 per 100,000 nationwide.
Most support the red-flag law the 2A activists oppose, she said.
New Jersey’s red-flag law, signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in 2019, allows guns to be removed from people a judge deems a threat to themselves or others.
But 2A Sanctuary members say the law does not allow for due process for the accused. Many have said the red-flag law angered them into getting politically active.
“All of these proposed 44 new (gun) laws will have zero effect on crime,” said John Fish, of Absecon, a supporter of the resolution. “The only people affected by these laws are those of us law-abiding gun owners. We are not the ones committing the crimes.”
Four men have been indicted on weapons charges in the November shooting at a Pleasantville H…
But Eaton and others said law-abiding gun owners commit suicide and make other mistakes with guns, such as having them stolen because they aren’t stored properly.
“This resolution is attempting to preempt federal law or state law,” said Democratic 2nd Congressional District candidate Will Cunningham, of Vineland, who has a law degree. “It’s saying, ‘I want a safe haven (for gun ownership).’ That is called preemption. It’s unconstitutional for local entities to do that against the state and federal government.”
He cautioned the freeholders not to do anything that would make tourists feel less safe vacationing here.
“No one is coming after your guns,” he said.
Many in the audience groaned or verbally disagreed.
“This is about safety,” said freeholder candidate Celeste Fernandez, of Egg Harbor Township. “Universal background checks are needed, Red-flag laws are needed. I was in the shooting at the Pleasantville football field. I had to run for my life. It’s the worst feeling in the whole world.”
Five men have been indicted in the Nov. 15, 2019, shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left 10-year-old Micah Tennant dead and wounded two others.
“You should go to Trenton to advocate for whatever you want,” said Nadine Flynn, of Egg Harbor Township, to the 2A activists. “This is not the way to do it. It’s a way to create mayhem.”
“It is way to do it,” Formica countered. “We are here to listen to our constituents. We are going to make a decision based on the law. It has zero legal implications but means a lot to know elected officials are listening.”
But Flynn said passing a resolution will send the erroneous message that the county as a whole supports it.
“It won’t say that,” Formica said.
“We the people — we are the only ones to stop crime,” said an Egg Harbor Township resident from the back of the room. “We are a militia.”
“Oh my god, oh no, we’re in trouble,” said someone in the audience.
“The man back there who said, ‘We are the militia. We will be the law.’ Everybody heard him,” said Eileen Toland, of Northfield. “That is what scares the hell out of everybody.”
Public Safety Chairman Ernest Coursey, a Democrat representing Pleasantville and parts of Atlantic City, said he will not allow the word “sanctuary” to be used in the resolution after many opponents objected to any suggestion the county would be a sanctuary for guns.
“I don’t know where the term ‘gun sanctuary’ is coming from — not us in the 2A Sanctuary movement,” said Roger Dodge, of Absecon. “It’s about the 2nd amendment and its rights.”
Formica said the freeholders will only refer to protecting the 2nd Amendment in the resolution, which he expects to be ready in time for the March 3 meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the county’s Stillwater Building, 201 Shore Road, Northfield.
Formica said the intent of the resolution is to send a message to state lawmakers that the county is concerned about infringements to 2nd Amendment rights from 44 proposed new gun control bills introduced in the Legislature.
He stressed the freeholders cannot change any state laws or stop new ones from being enacted, but can give recommendations through their resolutions.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.