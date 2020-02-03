DEERFIELD—After more than four decades, the town will not be holding its annual Harvest Festival, the township’s Recreational Committee announced on Saturday.
The reason behind the decision to cancel the festival was not immediately available. The Press of Atlantic City reached out to the township for comment.
“After 41 years of planning and running the festival, the festival’s volunteers agreed that it was time to take a break from the event for at least a year,” the statement read. “The Recreation Committee thanks all of the volunteers who worked together as a team and as friends, to make this event special for the township, and all of the thousands of people who have attended and participated over the years. A special thanks goes out to all the vendors and organizations who became part of the festival community and the business sponsors for their financial support over the years.”
At the 2019 festival in October, a 10-year-old girl was killed at the festival after falling off of an amusement ride.
The Recreation Committee and Township Committee plan to discuss the future of the community event, the release stated.
