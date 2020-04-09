The state Department of Transportation on Thursday announced 41 Local Bridge Fund grants totaling $47.3 million to help counties maintain local bridges.
Several local towns were awarded the grants.
Atlantic County will receive more than $2.3 million to replace the the Lakes Creek Bridge in Egg Harbor Township; Cape May County will receive $2.9 million for bridges in Stone Harbor and Lower Township; and Cumberland County will receive $1.3 million for bridges in Upper Deerfield Township and Bridgeton.
“By providing grants to improve county-owned bridges throughout the state, we are helping local governments make critical infrastructure investments that improve the reliability of our statewide transportation network," NJDOT Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti said in a news release.
