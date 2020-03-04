BEACH HAVEN — About 100 residents packed the Long Beach Island Historical Museum on Monday night for a Land Use Board meeting over a proposed hotel that’s stirred up the community.
The 102-room hotel, Beach Haven Marina, Hotel and Restaurant, is planned for the property of Morrison’s Marina at Second Street and the bay and would be a multistory structure with an 80-table restaurant, pool and rooftop deck. The hotel would also offer public access to the marina.
The majority of residents seem to support the hotel, saying it will extend the summer for the shore town, save the marina and help small businesses. Those who oppose the project are concerned about parking and environmental impact.
SHIP BOTTOM — A $7.7 million bond referendum to make long-needed repairs at the Long Beach I…
The hotel’s developer, Chris Vernon, and other expert witnesses at Monday night’s three-hour hearing addressed a multitude of concerns brought forth by the board and residents at previous meetings.
Vernon also owns Hotel LBI, Holiday Inn/Mainland and the Mallard Island Yacht Club in Ocean County.
The concerns of those opposing the project included parking and traffic, shuttle services for hotel guests and employees (employees will not be permitted to park onsite), deliveries to the hotel, security and trash pickup.
Monday’s meeting was the first part of the hearing in which the developer’s team laid out its plans. The hearing will resume in April when the public will have the chance to weigh in, Mayor Nancy Taggart Davis said.
SHIP BOTTOM — Voters in the Long Beach Island Consolidated School District will vote Tuesday…
Attorneys for those against the project will also get the chance to speak and call witnesses, which the mayor said may not happen until May.
Board members have said a vote on the project likely won’t come for another two to three months.
“I just don’t see how we’ll have a vote in April,” said the mayor, who also sits on the board. “I think it’s going to go on (for a while).”
Keith Davis, an attorney representing a handful of residents and a business owner in the borough opposing the project, said his clients’ biggest concerns are the size and intensity of the hotel, not the redevelopment itself.
“It’s like putting 10 pounds of potatoes in a 5-pound bag,” he said. “It’s our goal that this board has a full and complete picture of this development plan and how it will impact this neighborhood.”
BEACH HAVEN — The Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association’s reef building campaign should so…
The marina is about eight acres, four of them water.
Taggart Davis has also said she believes the hotel is too big but said it has more pros than cons.
“I know there’s a lot of concern, but what’s the other alternative?” she said. “I understand. I’m nervous, too. It’s a big thing. On the other hand, we have three hotels right on the beach with 200 rooms, and they probably take up less property than Morrison’s Marina.
“I thought the meeting went pretty well,” she added. “I thought (Vernon) answered a lot of questions. I feel that he’s meeting the requirements that we have given him.”
If the plan gets approved, it will then need approval from the Coastal Area Facility Review Act. After that, the borough can still make stipulations to the plan, such as not allowing music to be played outside past a certain time.
LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — Mistrust between residents and Board of Education members over an upco…
Vernon said bringing a hotel to the bay — currently there are none — will help the marina. He added he feels confident the plan will get voted through.
“I think the folks that are against it have some valid concerns in their opinions, but I think the overall benefit of what a hotel brings to a community and the end result of community awareness, economic development and helping other businesses in town is a big deal,” he said. “There’s great dialogue, and there’s really great concern about what happens when this hotel gets built, and I applaud the process.”
For Janine Kleber, whose family has owned the marina for about 75 years, said the process is getting harder and harder. She said she’s been approached by opponents but refrains from talking to them, as she believes her views won’t change their minds.
She’s also refrained from going on social media because some comments have become too hurtful to read. Yard signs outside homes near the marina that read “Wall of Shame. Stop Overdevelopment” hurt her.
“I’m friends with a lot of these people,” she said. “Therefore I think most of them are respectful around me. People have vested interest, and I get that. I can’t fault them, but they just don’t want change.”
The marina has been approached by developers about eight times in the last 40 years, she said. Vernon’s plans are a perfect fit, she said, because it will save the marina and extend the summer.
“A lot of people, especially people my age, remember a different Beach Haven, and it’s not here,” she said. “It’s gone.”
The next Land Use Board meeting is scheduled for April 6 at the Surflight Theatre on Engleside Avenue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.