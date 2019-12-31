New Year's is a holiday full of traditions. Resolutions. Midnight kisses. Parties.
And for people within driving distance of the Jersey Shore, there's that first frigid dip into the Atlantic Ocean.
Atlantic City, Ocean City, Margate and Brigantine all will hold polar plunges Wednesday. Each will attract hundreds of people in colorful bathing suits, bathrobes and costumes on a day months after even the hardiest locals have put their beach chairs away for the year.
Which begs the question: Why? It's cold out.
“I think people want to celebrate the new year in a funky way,” said Shannon Wray-Norris, promotions and marketing director for Equity Communications, an advertising company for WZXL-FM 100.7, the radio station organizing the Atlantic City plunge. “It’s something exciting and different from the norm, especially for 2020. If you had a funky year, it gets rid of all the bad luck and brings good luck.”
WZXL took over the plunge from its original organizers, Pennsylvania natives Michael and Patricia Kahlenburg, about two years ago after partnering with them for about five years.
“They were getting older,” she said. “But they used to get bus trips together for the plunge. People used to bus down and party and bus back up.”
The Kahlenburgs still organize a bus trip for the plunge, Wray-Norris said.
To enhance the event, the radio station added ways to keep warm, including a bonfire and a heated deck for spectators at LandShark Bar and Grill at Resorts Casino Hotel. T-shirts and prizes are also given out.
“It’s really fun to bring family and friends and kids because you’re watching from the heated deck and not on the cold beach,” she said.
Last year, about 300 people came out for the plunge. This year, about 350 people are expected, Wray-Norris said.
“A lot of people come from the tri-state area, like Pennsylvania and New York,” she said. “But we’ve seen a real growth in locals.”
Proceeds from the plunge are donated to charity. Last year about $2,800 was raised for the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City. This year proceeds will go to Gilda’s Club South Jersey and the Atlantic County Toys for Kids Program.
Meanwhile, Ocean City is expecting close to 1,000 people for its 28th plunge, city spokesman Doug Bergen said.
“It really depends on the weather,” Bergen said. “But we’re looking at what looks like a fairly mild and sunny day on Wednesday.”
Temperatures during the late morning will be in the upper 30s along the shore, rising into the low 40s in the early afternoon. But winds could make it feel a little colder. Water temperatures have been steady in the mid-40s, which is right around average.
Plunges have been canceled or postponed before, as in January 2017, when South Jersey was under the grip of record cold.
But with mild temperatures, a new year and a new decade, shore towns are expecting lots of people to make a splash and start anew.
“People love the beach, and it’s a fun way to start the new year,” Bergen said. “It certainly provides that fun photo that you can share and brag about.”
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci contributed to this report.
