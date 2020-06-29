The Motor Vehicle Commission delayed its reopening by one week and will begin in-person transactions on July 7, the agency announced last week. It had planned to reopen on June 29.
The delay is due to a text notification system the DMV will use that is undergoing final testing.
Road testing and vehicle inspections resumed on Monday.
“We intended to rely on our new text notification system to check people in, then allow them to leave the building and go elsewhere," said MVC Chief Administrator, Sue Fulton. "Unfortunately, this new system requires further testing, so we will not be able to open as fully as we anticipated on June 29. Without the text notification system, the number of people waiting for transactions who will need to be on site will far exceed capacity limitations. We have said that the health and safety of our customers and employees is our first priority; therefore, we cannot put people in this situation. Road testing and Inspections stations will still be fully operational June 29."
The DMV will also be closed on Mondays in July for health and safety assessments of the agency branches, Fulton said.
Face coverings are required in all DMV locations.
