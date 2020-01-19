CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Mayor Tim Donohue plans to seek a fourth term on the Middle Township Committee, he announced on Jan. 18.
In his announcement, he said he wants to see a question on changing the township form of government on the 2020 ballot.
Donohue submitted a letter of intent to seek the endorsement of the township’s Regular Republican Organization to township GOP leader Joe Ravitz on Jan. 16.
With three members serving three-year terms, Middle Township has a municipal election each year. The township had a Democratic majority for decades, even while Republicans held the majority in most other Cape May County towns with partisan elections.
With the election of James Norris in November, beating out Democratic incumbent Michael Clark, the Township Committee is now entirely Republican for the first time in memory.
The Democratic candidate for 2020 is still to be determined. Cape May County Democratic leader Brendan Sciarra said he does not yet have any names.
“We are searching for the best possible person,” he said.
Clark, a former mayor and longtime volunteer with Middle Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 1, said he will likely run for office again but not this year.
“I’m not done with politics,” he said.
In announcing his candidacy, Donohue raised the issue of changing the form of government in Middle Township. Donohue had pushed for a study of the form of government in 2018. At that point, he was the only Republican on the governing body. He succeeded in launching an advisory committee to recommend whether the current form of government should be expanded to five members, like the Upper Township Committee, or consider other options for local government.
The current Township Committee form has been in place since 1798.
After months of meetings, the 18-member advisory could not reach a consensus on a recommendation. In July of 2019, the committee presented a 17-page report that outlined four options, including keeping the current form, but made no recommendations on which should move forward.
There has been no action on the matter since then.
In announcing his reelection bid, Donohue again raised the issue of changing the form of government. He described the township as full of smart and creative citizens, saying more of them should be involved in the decision making.
“If I am honored to be re-elected, my primary focus will remain on maintaining the lowest possible tax rate, while continuing to provide great services through innovation and hard work,” Donohue said. “But, I remain committed to the conversation we started two years ago to explore a more inclusive and expanded form of municipal government for Middle Township. I hope to see a question on the 2020 General Election Ballot that will put this decision in the hands of our voters, where it has always belonged.”
