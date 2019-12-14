HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A tree downed by heavy rains took out power to about 2,000 customers a little after 5 p.m. in the township's biggest shopping area Friday, according to Atlantic City Electric.
Utility spokesman Tim Stokes said the tree fell at the Black Horse Pike and McKee Avenue.
"Once it was cleared, power was safely restored to all customers fully by 6:22 p.m.," Stokes said.
The outage affected the Hamilton Commons and Consumer Square shopping centers, leaving workers and holiday shoppers in the dark. It also affected traffic lights in the area.
Stokes said it's important for people to stay away from downed wires and to report them promptly to Atlantic City Electric by calling 800-833-7476 or on the company's website at atlanticcityelectric.com/storm.
