Holiday gift-giving is an opportunity for choosing gifts that support your loved one’s enhancing their health while helping to make their world a healthier place.
From a nice, new pillow to quality kitchenware to an essential oil diffuser or nice pair of tennis shoes — there are lots of special gifts that fall into this category that are great to give (and receive).
When considering your holiday spending, consider the following health-benefit gifts that are thoughtful and practical:
Fitness friendly
Physical activity improves physical health, mental health and overall well-being. Great gift ideas include:
• Gym memberships, dance or other aerobic workout or movement classes
• Treat yourself and a friend to a one-hour dance lesson to spend time with one another during the holidays while burning up to 500 calories in one session.
• Home exercise equipment like a treadmill, stationary bike or stair stepper. Used equipment is often available at discounted prices.
• Workout essentials your loved one needs to complete their favorite exercises such as tennis shoes, socks, water bottle, ear buds or equipment like jump rope, yoga mat, weights (dumbbells to ankle or arm weights), resistance bands or fitness clothes.
• Fit bits or armbands to motivate while tracking activity
Beneficial sleep
Quality sleep is the crown jewel of good health and happiness. The body releases growth hormones (which fix damaged tissues); reduces the body’s amount of stress hormones; boosts the immune system and memory (staving off dementia) while reducing risk for heart disease, weight gain, diabetes, depression and anxiety.
• Bed sheets, mattress pads, comforter and pillows all help facilitate comfort.
• Wake-up lights with sunrise simulation can help you rise and shine by working on circadian rhythm (our body’s internal clock that is modulated by light). Light therapy boxes have been shown to help stave off or alleviate seasonal affective disorder, a form of depression that occurs during this time of year when the hours of sunlight are truncated.
• Essential oils and aromatherapy can boost feelings of relaxation, a foundation for a good night of sleep.
• White noise machines mask other sounds that might occur naturally in your environment (like routine honking, car sounds or people talking).
Balanced eating
A well-balanced diet helps the body get the right nutrients, minerals and building blocks for optimal functioning. Health practitioner Ana Wigmore said it wisely: “The food you eat can either be the safest and most powerful form of medicine, or the slowest form of poison.” Some tips:
• Slow cookers are a great way to prepare pot roast, soups, stews, desserts and dips
• Veggie spiralizers help turn fruit and veggies into delicious, healthy noodles
• Treating a loved one to a cooking class is a great gift that can be enjoyed. It is a gift that will keep giving.
• Healthy meal kit delivery options provide ingredients and recipes using simple techniques and no prep, encouraging healthy eating while alleviating stress and saving time.
• Veggie, fruit or cheese of-the-month clubs are a good way to give a gift that lasts months.
• Air fryers offer a healthier alternative to frying your food, while giving that crisp and crunch that everyone craves.
• There is wonderful health-wise cooking ware that provide the right tools to make cooking easier and safer. (It’s a great way to teach kids about healthy foods while having fun and creating delicious meals or snacks.)
Rest and relaxation
Any opportunity to relax is a valuable and sentimental gift to give:
• Time: Planning on spending time, even if it’s just a few hours together at home, is a great way to celebrate the holidays. Similarly, giving a parent or spouse a chance to be alone is valuable and often helps relieve stress.
• Spa time: Give a favorite scented candle, oil diffuser, Epsom salts or other favorites that encourage relaxing and taking the mind off the hustle and bustle
• A music membership subscription allows your special someone to tune into their favorite artist or genre — which not only helps improve mood, memory but lifts the spirit.
• A special book of their lifestyle interest (self-help, spiritual, learning or how-to)
• Tickets to a performing art show such as the ballet, opera, concert or theater
• Restaurant gift card or a dining experience “together” where you can also savor the food and good company. Sitting down with loved ones and dining is always special.
The holidays are a great time to help promote healthy habits that last beyond the winter months.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contribute or and textbook author.
Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
