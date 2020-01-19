At times, getting your mind to turn off so that you can get a good night’s sleep can prove to be an elusive task. Here are some tips to help you quiet your mind and calm your body.
The following are things to know about quieting your mind at night:
1. Experts underscore key influences that can help you maximize the hours you spend sleeping, known as sleep hygeine, even if you experience sleep disturbances:
• Create a bedtime routine filled with relaxing activities at least an hour prior to going to bed: play soft music, curl up to read, take a warm bath, pray, spend time with family, or meditate.
• Avoid stimulating or stressful activities like working late on projects, heated discussions or other doings that send you into a “fight or flight” mode. Triggering your body and mind to be awake is the opposite of where you want to go, which is powering down to help transition — lulling your body and mind — to sleep and quality slumber.
2. For those times your mind is racing over stressful situations, work demands or relationship conflicts, it’s important to remember there’s little you can do when it’s time to slumber. The best way to manage the issue at that time is to take transition steps to get restful sleep so you can focus, concentrate, and wake-up with a healthy, fully charged mindset to manage the challenging matters.
3. When your mind keeps racing, write down your concerns — and put them to bed, so you can get sleep. It’s challenging to be on the go all day and sleep doesn’t come with a convenient “on/off” switch. Putting your “to-dos” and concerns on paper, you’re defining them. This has been shown to help stop racing thoughts from interrupting your sleep.
4. Progressive muscle relaxation therapy is being prescribed increasingly by healthcare providers as a safe, natural and effective sleeping aid.
It’s an easy relaxation exercise in which you systematically tense muscle groups for a few seconds and then slowly relax them over the course of 20-30 seconds.
Start from head-to-toe, right-to-left, or vice-versa. Along with physically relaxing your body — which can become tense secondary to worries — you also refocus your mind from worries to the tensing and relaxing of your muscles.
5. Breathing exercises are a great way to activate your body’s natural relaxation response.
Literally, your body sends messages to your brain to calm down and relax, relieving stress and reducing tension.
And as long as we are alive, we have our breath and can do it literally anytime, anywhere.
Place a hand on your chest and the other on your stomach while breathing in through your nose. Then, exhale through your mouth, feeling your hand on the stomach rise and fall.
6. Power down electronics and shut off that television at least 30 minutes before bedtime (an hour is even better!).
The screen content (tv, emails, social media, internet browsing) stimulates the brain — which is the opposite of rest and relaxation. And the lights from the screen work against sleep. When dark, melatonin levels, a sleep hormone, rise.
But with sunlight or artificial lights, melatonin levels are suppressed. Consider picking up a book or trying other relaxing activities.
7. Engage in good habits throughout your day:
• Cut out caffeine by 2 p.m. It takes approximately 5 or 6 hours to eliminate one-half of the caffeine consumed, and the other half takes another 5 or 6 hours to eliminate. So after 10 or 12 hours, one-quarter is still remaining!
Remember, too, caffeine is present not just in coffee, but in teas, sodas, energy drinks, chocolate, some flavored ice creams and some headache medications.
• Take time to manage stressful situations or concerns that may be creating anxiety.
• Find time to relax during the day, even if it is 5 or 10 minutes.
• Additionally, it’s important to be physically active, which supports more restful sleep.
While the reasons aren’t entirely clear, some possibilities include: it impacts the body’s internal sleep-awake cycle; after working out, your body’s temperature drops, which promotes sleep; and it decreases arousal, anxiety and depressive symptoms which are toxic to falling asleep.
Traditionally, experts have recommended avoiding heavy exercise a few hours before going to bed, but new research suggests you can exercise in the evening as long as you avoid vigorous activity at least one hour before bedtime.
And, too, create the best sleep environment and maintain your bedtime routine even on weekends. Utilizing calming practices helps you relax and transition to sleep.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line.
This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
