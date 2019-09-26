GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested Wednesday evening for drunk driving after he crashed his car into the woods off the White Horse Pike, police said.
At 6:08 p.m., officers responded to pike and Berlin Avenue for a report of a crash that left a car in a wooded area off the road, police said. The initial report to police was that the car had crossed oncoming lanes of traffic, went off the road, crashed and overturned.
When police arrived, they found a 2009 Honda Civic overturned in the woods, about 30 feet from the road, police said. The driver, township resident John DeCarlo, 23, was trapped inside the car.
David Simpkins, chief of the Germania Volunteer Fire Company, told The Press Wednesday night that the Pomona Volunteer Fire Company also was on the scene and extricated the driver from his black car.
After crews removed DeCarlo from the car and treated him, he refused further treatment and transportation to the hospital, police said. During their investigation, police found that DeCarlo was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and he was arrested.
DeCarlo was taken to the police station, where he was processed before being released on numerous motor vehicle charges, including driving while intoxicated.
The investigation into the accident in ongoing by Officer Paul Smith of the Galloway Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit.
Germania, Pomona and Bayview fire companies, as well as Galloway Township EMS and the Egg Harbor City Police Department responded.
