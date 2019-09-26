Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged Wednesday evening with drunken driving after he crashed his car into the woods off the White Horse Pike, police said.
At 6:08 p.m., officers responded to the pike and Berlin Avenue for a report of a crash that left a car in a wooded area off the road, police said. The initial report to police was that the car had crossed oncoming lanes of traffic, went off the road, crashed and overturned.
When officers arrived, they found a 2009 Honda Civic overturned in the woods, about 30 feet from the road, police said. The driver, John DeCarlo, 23, was trapped inside the car.
David Simpkins, chief of the Germania Volunteer Fire Company, told The Press Wednesday night the Pomona Volunteer Fire Company extricated the driver from his car.
After crews removed DeCarlo from the car and treated him, he refused transportation to the hospital, police said. They determined DeCarlo was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, and he was arrested.
DeCarlo was charged with driving while intoxicated and other motor vehicle offenses and released on a summons.
The Germania, Pomona and Bayview volunteer fire companies, Galloway Township EMS and Egg Harbor City police responded.
My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.
