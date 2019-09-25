GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A man was believed to be in good shape Wednesday after the car he was driving ended up overturned in the woods, said David Simpkins, chief of the Germania Volunteer Fire Company.
Germania was first fire crew to arrive at Route 30 and Berlin Avenue, said Simpkins, who did not know the driver's name or where he lived.
The Pomona Volunteer Fire Company also was on the scene and extricated the driver from his black car, Simpkins said.
The accident is believed to have taken place at 6:12 p.m. About 30 firefighters from the two companies were there, Simpkins said. Township police and an ambulance squad also were on the scene, he said.
The driver, who was believed to be in his 20s, was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, Simpkins said.
