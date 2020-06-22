ATLANTIC CITY — Firefighters from Atlantic City rescued a woman trapped under a car Sunday night after she was hit by a drunken driver.

Atlantic City police and firefighters responded to the 800 block of New Hampshire Avenue around 10:52 p.m. where a large crowd had gathered around the woman, who was pinned under a Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda, Ashley Barksdale, 34, of Atlantic City was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Firefighters from Ladder 1 and Engine 7 were able to free the woman, who was not named, within minutes. She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with serious injuries.   

Police say Barksdale first struck a parked car before running over the victim.

She was released on a summons with a future court date.

Additional charges are pending the completion of the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

