HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were taken to the hospital — one by helicopter — after a dump truck fell on a car Thursday on the Black Horse Pike, police said.
Brent Hannold Jr., 37, of Vineland, was traveling west on the pike in a 2007 Mack dump truck after 1 p.m. and failed to yield to the red signal at Weymouth Road, police said in a news release. A 2003 Honda Accord driven by 60-year-old Williams Kovacs, of Mays Landing, entered the intersection traveling north on Weymouth at the same time.
Hannold tried swerving to avoid Kovacs’ vehicle, and the truck overturned onto the Accord as a result, police said. Hannold was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center for injuries that were not deemed life-threatening, while Kovacs was airlifted to AtlantiCare for serious injuries.
Traffic was diverted around the scene for about five hours, police said. The overturned truck, spilled dirt and crushed car blocked three of the pike’s four lanes.
State Police; the state Department of Transportation; the Mays Landing, Mizpah, Weymouth and Laureldale volunteer fire companies; township Rescue Squad; AtlantiCare paramedics; and SouthStar medical transportation assisted.
