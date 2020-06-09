ATLANTIC CITY — With the primary election less than 30 days away, the only two women running for municipal office stood side-by-side in front of City Hall in a showing of solidarity and support Tuesday.
Second Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston and mayoral candidate Pamela Thomas-Fields mutually endorsed each other’s campaigns ahead of the July 7 Democratic primary.
“It’s time for new leadership in Atlantic City,” Dunston said Tuesday afternoon. “And, it’s time to be the change you want to see…it is time for your voices to be heard.”
Three of Dunston’s peers, Council Vice President Moisse Delgado, Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II and 5th Ward Councilman Muhammad Anjum Zia, are also supporting her campaign against challenger Delmar Hamilton.
“I’m definitely supporting my colleague LaToya because she shows a passion and commitment that we need, and a dedication to the community that is seldom seen, but that the community deserves,” Delgado said.
Fields is challenging incumbent Mayor Marty Small Sr. and James Whitehead for the Democratic nomination. Delgado also voiced his support of Thomas-Fields, saying she has “the willingness to bring everyone to the table,” and the ability to not get bogged down in city politics.
“I totally see that, when I walk the streets of Atlantic City, the people do want change,” Thomas-Fields said. “They don’t want the same status quo. They’re disappointed in the leadership.”
Zia endorsed Thomas-Fields late Tuesday.
"I am excited to be on her team to be part of history as Atlantic City elects its first woman mayor," Zia said in a statement. "Pamela has displayed her love, sensitivity and dedication to diversity and inclusion. Time and time again over the years, she has demonstrated these qualities."
Earlier in the day, Thomas-Fields’ campaign announced an endorsement by the Bangladesh Community of Atlantic City.
“Atlantic City needs a leader like Pamela that will represent the diverse community of Atlantic City,” the organization said of their endorsement. “She never gives up her dignity, as other candidates sometimes do. We are endorsing Pamela because of her true commitment and passion for Atlantic City.”
Council President George Tibbitt, 1st Ward Councilman Aaron Randolph, 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and 4th Ward Councilman Md Hossain Morshed have all announced their endorsement of Small.
Both the mayor and 2nd Ward council seats are for a one-year term and are the product of a process set in motion by the resignation of former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr. last year after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court.
Small — who had been serving as council president and 2nd Ward representative — immediately filled Gilliam’s vacant seat on Oct. 3, 2019. The Atlantic City Democratic Committee later nominated Small, Thomas-Fields and Chairwoman Gwendolyn Callaway Lewis for City Council’s consideration to serve as mayor until Dec. 31, 2020. The city’s governing body unanimously voted in favor of Small.
A similar nomination and voting process took place for Small’s vacated seat, with both Dunston and Hamilton being offered up by the local party. City Council voted for Dunston in November.
Earlier this year, the city Democratic Committee voted to endorse Thomas-Fields over Small for the remaining one-year left on Gilliam’s vacated term. The municipal party also endorsed Dunston.
The Atlantic County Democratic Committee opted to award the party line to Small on the basis that he and his successor, 2nd Ward Councilwoman LaToya Dunston, were incumbents.
Republican Thomas Forkin is running unopposed for the GOP nomination for mayor. He will face the winner of the Democratic primary in November.
This year’s primary election will be entirely vote-by-mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline for voter registration is June 16.
