Question: I recently was offered the opportunity to buy a number of old glass fruit juice reamers, all in like-new condition. Some of the reamers are colored, and some are clear glass. The reamers’ seller mentioned that at one time they were purchased as collectibles, but I do not see evidence of that. Can you help? I.L., Egg Harbor.
Answer: Invented and first produced by European glassmakers more than 200 years ago, hand-held, saucer-like juice reamers first were patented in the United States in 1867.
In 1907, a California co-op marketed the Sunkist name as a way to sell fruit to East Coast customers. Eventually, the glass fruit-juice reamer was produced with the Sunkist name as a promotional item. After 1916, when the reamers were marketed to the entire public, three American glass makers produced the Sunkist reamers until the 1960s.
The first colored reamers, known as pearl glass and made by the Fry Glass Co., debuted in 1922. The reamers also were made in milk glass and Vaseline glass as well as other colors by the Cambridge, Anchor Hocking, Jeanette and McKee glassmakers who provided new shapes and new shades. Eventually, potteries such as Redwing, McCoy, Crooksville and Hall China Co. as well as Coors Bottling Co. also made reamers.
During the early 1930s, many popular porcelain juicers were produced by Japanese companies, but by later years, electric juicers were favored over glass and ceramic ones. A decade later, frozen concentrates halted the production of reamers.
There are reamer collectors who search for wood, early glass, metal, ceramic, pottery and plastic fruit juice examples. Favorite shapes include figures, animals, and clowns, two and three-piece items, advertising, souvenirs and reamers with gold and silver trim.
A McKee Glass Co. Sunkist opalescent juice reamer without chips, cracks, stains or scratches recently brought $75.
Question: Among some old kitchen items gathered by my late mother at various rummage sales over the years is a group of small glass and ceramic bird figures she called “pie birds.”
Although she displayed them as a collection in a mahogany dining room case, they never were used for their purpose, described by mother as “keeping fruit pies from overflowing while the pies baked in an oven.”
I am curious about one of her birds, described as a “Rooster Baker,” and would like to know if pie birds are still collected. V. E., North Wildwood
Answer: Also known as pie chimneys or pie funnels, pie birds originated in Europe during the 1700s and have been used to release steam from baking pies for centuries.
Originally cylindrical and hour-glass shaped, they were favorites of British household cooks. The kitchen warblers became popular American baking tools in the 1930s. Early ones, plain with printed instructions on them, often advertised a baking product.
Instructions for using the pie bird included lining a pie dish with raw pastry crust, placing a funnel in the center and filling the pie crust with the pie’s contents. A hollow center allowed the pie’s steam to escape through the pie bird and prevented the pie’s juices from overflowing into the baking oven.
Many early plain, clear glass pie bird designs were registered during the 1930s. After World War II, trendy, fictional figure designs, often featuring a colorful rooster crowing to vent pie steam, became popular.
Important sought-after pie birds were designed by English artist Clarice Cliff for English potter A. J. Wilkenson. Similar birds were produced by Spode and Royal Worcester.
American companies McCoy and Shawnee created popular pastel models, but by the late 1960s and early 1970s, China was making many of the pie birds, and most soon were put away.
A pie bird like yours, made in China and never used, recently sold for $25.
Alyce Hand Benham is an antiques broker, appraiser and estate-liquidation specialist. Send questions to: Alyce Benham, Living section, The Press of Atlantic City, 1000 W. Washington Ave., Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Email: treasuresbyalyce81@hotmail.com. Letters may be used in future columns but cannot be answered individually, and photos cannot be returned.
