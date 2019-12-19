HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A house fire killed a Landis Avenue resident early Thursday, police said.
At 3:49 a.m., police responded to a home in the 6800 block of Landis Avenue for a report of a house fire, police said.
Upon arrival, officers found the home engulfed in flames.
An 85-year-old resident escaped the home without injuries, but another resident was found dead inside, police said. The victim’s name was withheld pending positive identification.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by police and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.
The Mizpah, Mays Landing, Laureldale, Weymouth, Richland, Milmay, Newtonville, Collings Lakes, Dorothy, Estell Manor and East Vineland fire companies, Tender Task Force Strike Team, the Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office and the township rescue squad assisted at the scene, police said.
