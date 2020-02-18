EGG HARBOR CITY — Councilman Clifford Mays Jr. made headlines following the City Council reorganization meeting Jan. 2, when he said council was "consumed by white nationalists."
After a month and a half of near silence on the subject, several council colleagues chastised him for his comments during a meeting Thursday.
Resident Reed Cramer, a Democratic candidate for council in 2018, asked Mays to apologize for his accusation.
“I have nothing else to say on it,” Mays said.
EGG HARBOR CITY — Longtime Councilman Cliff Mays created controversy at Thursday night’s reo…
Cramer said it was obvious Mays was including him in the criticism. He cited comments Mays made in an article in The Press of Atlantic City following the reorganization meeting.
In the article, Mays said one of the current councilmen hugged a 2018 Democratic candidate for council who had allegedly made racist and transphobic comments on social media. Mays cited that interaction as his reason for calling council members white nationalists.
Cramer had come under fire from opponents right before the November 2018 election, which he lost, for allegedly racist and transphobic social media posts he made in 2017.
“Councilman (Joseph) Ricci, a Republican, made a presentation at a council meeting last summer in which he presented a check to our Neighborhood Watch program that I represent from funds he collected for conducting a CPR class,” Cramer said following the meeting. “Ricci and I hugged after the presentation. Apparently, that led Mays to make his comments.”
After Mays refused to comment, Cramer asked whether any members of council had comments.
“I teach and care for children of all ethnicities,” said Councilwoman Donna Heist, a teacher in the Atlantic County Special Services School. “I was highly offended by his comments, and I met with him and asked him to apologize. When he refused, I lost all respect for him.”
Council President Angelo Lello said Cramer had made the social media comments years before he sought a seat on council.
“People make mistakes, things are often said out of anger,” he said. “Everyone deserves a chance to change their views. Everyone needs to look inside themselves.”
EGG HARBOR CITY — Social media posts by a Democrat candidate for City Council have come unde…
Newly elected Republican council members Steven Dash, Mattia Brown and Scott Trythall agreed the comments made by Mays negatively affected the reorganization.
“We were all shocked by your statements,” Dash said. “You owe everyone up here an apology.”
“I thought his statement included me as well,” said Brown, the second black member of council after Mays. “I don’t agree with him at all and feel his comments were a real low blow.”
“It’s very sad that good people who want to run have to put up with this,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. “It’s a shame what politics have become in Egg Harbor City.”
The terms of office for Mays, Jiampetti, Heist and Councilman Robert Ross expire this year.
Cramer, 43, co-founder and chairman of the Egg Harbor City Neighborhood Watch,
made it clear how he feels about Mays. “I will do everything in my power to make sure you will not continue to serve on council,” he said.
Staff Writer Michelle Brunetti Post contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.