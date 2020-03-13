GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor City woman was charged Thursday night after she crashed her car on the White Horse Pike, knocking over two telephone poles, police said.
At 11:41 p.m., officers responded to the pike near Vienna Avenue for a report of an overturned car, police said in a news release. There, they found a 2017 blue Jeep Cherokee overturned on the south side of the road.
Driver Courtney Egan, 27, was removed from the car and treated by township EMS for minor injuries before she was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, police said.
Atlantic City Electric and the state Department of Transportation responded, closing the road for several hours for repairs.
The initial police investigation found Egan was driving east on the pike when her car went off the shoulder, striking two poles and a street sign before overturning and coming to rest upside down.
Egan was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and several motor vehicle violations.
The Germania Volunteer Fire Company also responded.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.