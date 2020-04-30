Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Work is underway to add 35 miles of centerline rumble strips to township roads.

The township awarded a construction contract for $567,108.95 to South State Inc. of Bridgeton. The contract was funded through a federal grant program, the township said in a news release.

“The rumble strip project is a great traffic safety improvement for all of our residents,” Mayor Paul Hodson said in the release. “I anticipate a reduction in car crashes once the project is completed.”

Road preparation work began Monday, and the project is scheduled to be completed June 30.

Rumble strips are to be added to the following roads:

Alder Avenue from Ocean Heights to Dogwood

Asbury Road from Pine to Zion

Delaware Avenue from Mill to Old Zion

Dogwood Avenue from Pine to Winnipeg

Doughty Road from Pleasantville city line to Delilah

Fernwood Avenue from Reega to Black Horse Pike

Ivins Avenue from Reega to Black Horse Pike

Old Zion Road from South Mount Airy to Zion

Pine Avenue from Asbury to Hamilton Township line

Reega Avenue from Cates to Fernwood

Ridge Avenue from Leap to Delilah

Robert Best Road from Zion to Steelmanville

School House Road from Somers Point-Mays Landing to English Creek

South Mount Airy Avenue from Zion to Steelmanville

Tremont Avenue from Delaware to Delilah

West Jersey Avenue from Harbor Square to Hamilton Township line

Winnipeg Avenue from Ocean Heights to Dogwood

