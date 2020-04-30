EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Work is underway to add 35 miles of centerline rumble strips to township roads.
The township awarded a construction contract for $567,108.95 to South State Inc. of Bridgeton. The contract was funded through a federal grant program, the township said in a news release.
“The rumble strip project is a great traffic safety improvement for all of our residents,” Mayor Paul Hodson said in the release. “I anticipate a reduction in car crashes once the project is completed.”
Road preparation work began Monday, and the project is scheduled to be completed June 30.
Rumble strips are to be added to the following roads:
Alder Avenue from Ocean Heights to Dogwood
Asbury Road from Pine to Zion
Delaware Avenue from Mill to Old Zion
Dogwood Avenue from Pine to Winnipeg
Doughty Road from Pleasantville city line to Delilah
Fernwood Avenue from Reega to Black Horse Pike
Ivins Avenue from Reega to Black Horse Pike
Old Zion Road from South Mount Airy to Zion
Pine Avenue from Asbury to Hamilton Township line
Reega Avenue from Cates to Fernwood
Ridge Avenue from Leap to Delilah
Robert Best Road from Zion to Steelmanville
School House Road from Somers Point-Mays Landing to English Creek
South Mount Airy Avenue from Zion to Steelmanville
Tremont Avenue from Delaware to Delilah
West Jersey Avenue from Harbor Square to Hamilton Township line
Winnipeg Avenue from Ocean Heights to Dogwood
