EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old township man was killed Saturday morning after his car was hit by a truck, police said.
Adam Stover's 2012 Honda Civic was struck by a Mack truck at Ocean Heights and Virginia avenues, leaving him entrapped before succumbing to his injuries, police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the intersection about 8:40 a.m.
Stover was attempting a left turn onto Ocean Heights from Virginia, police said. As he made the turn, his vehicle was struck on the driver's side by a truck operated by 57-year-old Clifford Grant, of Estell Manor, who was behind Stover as he approached the intersection.
The momentum of the truck pushed both vehicles through a utility pole along the shoulder of the other side of the road, police said.
Grant was not injured, police said.
Traffic was diverted for about six hours while police investigated.
The Egg Harbor Township Ambulance Squad, Scullville Volunteer Fire Company, Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and State Police assisted at the scene.
Sgt. Larry Graham and Officers Robert Moran and Edward Stearns are investigating. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information relating to it can call police at 609-926-2643.
