EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township health care company is calling for volunteers to help record the stories of veterans.
The U.S. Library of Congress Veterans History Project has partnered with Angelic Health to work with veterans of all branches and ranks to record their experiences, according to a news release from the agency.
“They may share a recorded oral history, as well as donate original photos, letters, etc.,” according to the release. “Each veteran will have his or her own web page on the Library of Congress’ website. Their story will be preserved and made accessible forever at the Library of Congress.”
Volunteers are needed to help record the interviews, according to the release.
For more information, contact Kayla Montoro, Angelic Health volunteer coordinator, at KMontoro@angelichospice.net or 609-515-2330.
