EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Nonessential township employees will remain home through the end of the month but still be paid, as the result of an emergency Township Committee meeting Saturday.
The committee met to discuss how to proceed under a pair of COVID-19-related executive orders announced by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier in the afternoon.
Among other things, those orders dictate that essential businesses (which includes local governments) should operate with the minimum number of on-site employees needed for critical services to continue.
The entire committee was present, including Mayor Paul Hodson, Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer and Committeemen Andrew Parker III, Frank Balles and Joe Cafero, as well as Municipal Clerk Eileen Tedesco and Administrator Peter Miller.
The municipal building in EHT employs about 25 nonessential staff. Miller sought guidance on how best to handle their reduced hours and how that should affect their pay.
There was concern from both the mayor and deputy mayor that direction from state and federal governments is changing on an almost daily basis and that the committee shouldn’t commit itself to any long-term course of action.
Miller reasoned that with many typical city functions on halt, the courts being one example, staff at the municipal building has less to do. There is a small backlog that would keep them busy for one or two weeks, but after that there will be considerably less to do.
In regard to pay, Cafero argued the township had a responsibility to its staff.
“We’re penalizing loyal staff (if we stop paying them),” Cafero said. “The payroll is already there (in the budget). ... We have to figure out how to keep people safe and keep them whole in all respects.”
“The risk-reward of them coming to work and getting exposed, I say they stay home and pay them,” Balles said. “We have to concentrate on our employees and our residents, we can’t be worried about what everyone else is doing.”
It was agreed by all present that nonessential and nonsupervisory employees at the municipal building and community center will be off through the week of March 30, with no diminishment in pay, subject to future executive orders.
In other township news, 195 N95 medical masks were secured for EMT services. Public parks including the township’s Nature Reserve are still open for passive use, although groups on playing courts are being limited and jungle gyms are closed.
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rachel Yu, second from right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
The Egg Harbor Township Police Explorers Program, which focuses on training and education for young men and women interested in careers in law enforcement, currently has 27 boys and 28 girls.
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim demonstrates handcuffing a person on fellow Explorer James Gonzalez, during a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rachel Yu, second from right, leads a drill this month with Egg Harbor Township Police Explorers Post 94 at the police headquarters.
Naomi Aquim, right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Asia Muhammad, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, 17, of Northfield, demonstrates handcuffing on fellow Police Explorer James Gonzalez during a class on the use of deadly force.
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim leads a drill on the use of deadly force with Jayla Perdomo, Arianna Diaz and Aasia Muhammad during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, leads a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman directs a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, leads a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Sgt. Darren Aberman leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim demonstrates handcuffing a person on fellow Explorer James Gonzalez, during a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim demonstrates handcuffing a person on fellow Explorer Raquelle Ordonez, during a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim leads a class on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, and Jayla Perdomo demonstrate a drill on the use of deadly force during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Women, who outnumber men at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, participate in a drill at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, participates in a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Rachel Yu, a field training officer from Egg Harbor Township, conducts an inspection during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
From left, Naomi Aquim, Michelle Kengkart and Rachel Yu, all of Egg Harbor Township, lead a drill during a meeting of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, shares a laugh with Rachel Yu, both of Egg Harbor Township, during a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Naomi Aquim, right, leads a drill at the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
‘I find it amazing that more girls are interested in law enforcement because it shows that, in the future, it won’t be such a male-dominated field,’ said Aasia Muhammad, 18, of Pleasantville, who is studying criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College.
Aasia Muhammad, left, of Egg Harbor Township, leads a drill of the Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Egg Harbor Township Explorer Post 94, at the police headquarters in Egg Harbor Township, Monday, March 9 , 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
