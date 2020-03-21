Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Nonessential township employees will remain home through the end of the month but still be paid, as the result of an emergency Township Committee meeting Saturday.

The committee met to discuss how to proceed under a pair of COVID-19-related executive orders announced by Gov. Phil Murphy earlier in the afternoon.

Among other things, those orders dictate that essential businesses (which includes local governments) should operate with the minimum number of on-site employees needed for critical services to continue.

The entire committee was present, including Mayor Paul Hodson, Deputy Mayor Laura Pfrommer and Committeemen Andrew Parker III, Frank Balles and Joe Cafero, as well as Municipal Clerk Eileen Tedesco and Administrator Peter Miller.

The municipal building in EHT employs about 25 nonessential staff. Miller sought guidance on how best to handle their reduced hours and how that should affect their pay.

There was concern from both the mayor and deputy mayor that direction from state and federal governments is changing on an almost daily basis and that the committee shouldn’t commit itself to any long-term course of action.

Miller reasoned that with many typical city functions on halt, the courts being one example, staff at the municipal building has less to do. There is a small backlog that would keep them busy for one or two weeks, but after that there will be considerably less to do.

In regard to pay, Cafero argued the township had a responsibility to its staff.

“We’re penalizing loyal staff (if we stop paying them),” Cafero said. “The payroll is already there (in the budget). ... We have to figure out how to keep people safe and keep them whole in all respects.”

Balles agreed.

“The risk-reward of them coming to work and getting exposed, I say they stay home and pay them,” Balles said. “We have to concentrate on our employees and our residents, we can’t be worried about what everyone else is doing.”

It was agreed by all present that nonessential and nonsupervisory employees at the municipal building and community center will be off through the week of March 30, with no diminishment in pay, subject to future executive orders.

In other township news, 195 N95 medical masks were secured for EMT services. Public parks including the township’s Nature Reserve are still open for passive use, although groups on playing courts are being limited and jungle gyms are closed.

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

