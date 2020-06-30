HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — An Egg Harbor Township man was injured after he dove into shallow water Saturday at the Gravelly Run Sand Wash, police said Tuesday.
At 7:44 p.m., officers arrived at the site near Ocean Heights Avenue and Somers Point-Mays Landing Road for report of a medical emergency, police said.
Upon arrival, they determined the 19-year-old victim was seriously injured, said police, who did not identify the man.
Bystanders and friends provided aid to the victim until emergency personnel arrived, police said. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad, AtlantiCare paramedics and the Mays Landing, Laureldale and Cologne volunteer fire companies assisted.
