EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 54-year-old township man was hurt when his motorcycle hit a school bus Monday afternoon at Zion and School House roads, police said.
A township school bus operated by Maureen Milton, 55, of EHT, was traveling south on School House Road and entered the intersection, police said. Ten township fourth- and fifth-grade students were on the bus, police said.
David M. Kiker was traveling west on Zion Road on a 2013 Harley-Davidson and hit the front driver's side of the bus, police said.
Neither Milton nor the students on the bus were injured, police said.
Kiker was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by township EMS and AtlantiCare paramedics, police said.
The affected section of Zion Road was shut down for about an hour while the crash scene was investigated and cleared, police said. Motor vehicle summonses are pending further investigation by Officers James Ludwig and Benjamin Kollman, police said.
