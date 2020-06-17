Building a strong, positive relationship between law enforcement and youth has always been important, but now that relationship is taking on greater importance.
“There is no single more important thing that a police department can do than create a positive relationship with the kids in our community,” said Hector Tavarez, executive director of the Egg Harbor Township Police Activities League. “The relationship grows and stays with kids forever.”
The COVID-19 pandemic, compounded with the unrest sparked by the police-custody killing of George Floyd, has strained the relationship between local police and their communities, particularly youth. Many law enforcement officials have canceled their summer youth camps, which aim to strengthen those relationships, due to the new coronavirus, with plans to restart next year. Or, they haven’t decided yet how they will move forward, even as the state allows day camps to resume.
Since Floyd’s death during his May 25 arrest in Minneapolis, thousands of residents, including a large number of youths, have participated in rallies and marches throughout South Jersey, some demanding reform to law enforcement and others peace and hope. Four officers have been charged in Floyd's death.
Tavarez, who retired as a captain from the township’s Police Department after 25 years, said the pandemic has created levels of issues for youth in the community, especially when it comes to mental health and drug abuse.
When kids have too much free time over the summer or any time they’re out of school, juvenile crime, as well as alcohol and marijuana use, increases, and nine months later, typically, teen pregnancy goes up, he said.
A pandemic only adds to the issues, with officials mandating social distancing and previously enforced stay-at-home orders.
“You can probably make a prediction that we’re going to have these types of issues increase dramatically in the very near future,” Tavarez said. “There’s nothing worse for a child than boredom. They will find something else to do.”
Last month, Gov. Phil Murphy announced that youth day camps would be allowed to resume operations July 6 along with organized sports and child care centers, which all had been closed, canceled or allowed to open only with strict guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“Especially for the countless kids who have been looking forward to playing baseball or softball or soccer or other sports, we are proud to take this step,” Murphy said after the announcement. “We want you to have an active summer with your friends, playing the sport you love, but at the same time, while protecting your health.”
Cumberland County Sheriff Robert A. Austino, who runs the county’s Police Youth Week, canceled the event this year weeks before Murphy’s announcement, saying officials “did not want to take any chances with the health of the youth,” noting they recruit through schools, which have been closed.
“I agree that Police Youth Week is integral to our community and police youth relations,” county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said. “I commend the sheriff for ensuring that this program has remained free and available to so many youth for so many years. PYW remains a key tool to get youth excited about a career in law enforcement. For this reason, I know it would not be suspended unless there were good cause. I trust whatever decision the sheriff makes about this year because I know he puts safety of the community at the forefront of all of his decisions.”
Similarly, police in Ocean City canceled their camp.
“As one of the first local police agencies to hold a youth camp — 2020 would have been our 12th year — we certainly agree that the camps are a great way to build community/police relationships,” police Lt. Patrick Randles said. “However, the ripple effect of COVID-19 on staffing, scheduling and the unknown status of facilities used by the camp require us to remain canceled. We look forward to returning stronger than ever in August 2021.”
In Atlantic City, officials are still monitoring the pandemic before making a decision about their Junior Police Academy.
“JPA has been a tremendous success and we would love to have it, but the safety of the recruits, their families and our officers is paramount,” police Sgt. Kevin Fair said. “We are currently engaging our youth through Zoom with youth boxing, our National PAL mentorship program, and our Girl Scout troop is getting ready to begin piano lessons with a local music school.”
Tavarez is working to get the league’s youth camp ready ahead of next month’s opening.
They have four facilities throughout the township, with activities for kids that span go-carting, laser tag, nature trails, a farm for gardening and to interact with livestock and chickens, as well as ponds for fishing and kayaking, he said.
The league has served as essential child care during the pandemic, so it has stayed open, but while the camp in previous years has seen about 300 kids each day, Tavarez said he expects that number “to go down tremendously.”
“Our priority is still the safety of the kids,” Tavarez said. “We’re going to make a big effort to make sure they have a fun time.”
