EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents from Zion Park came with questions and concerns, but the biggest takeaway police offered Thursday during a meeting to address safety in the neighborhood was that they must be vigilant.
“You guys are our eyes,” police Capt. Fred Spano said.
The meeting, hosted by township police due to recent violent events in the neighborhood, drew more than 50 residents from Zion Park and surrounding areas to the Atlantic County Library on Swift Drive.
Arty Barrera III, 24, was shot and killed in his Vermont Avenue home Jan. 2. Three weeks later, police responded to another home nearby for a reported robbery attempt in which a man threatened the resident of the home with a gun. The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is handling the Barrera case, and township police are handling the robbery case.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After two violent events unfolded in the township’s Zion Park neighbor…
Police said there is nothing to indicate the cases are related.
Police Chief Michael Steinman led the meeting, which also included Spano and Community Policing Officer Eddie Bertino, as well as Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Steinman said Zion Park is not experiencing more crime than any other area of the township.
“There’s nothing that I know of indicating this is a crime spree within the neighborhood or that you’re more at threat,” he said. “Unfortunately, homicides happen. One happened right next to where I live. It doesn’t meant that the entire neighborhood is going bad.”
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — After a fatal shooting and an attempted robbery in the Zion Park secti…
Committeeman Andrew Parker, who lives in Zion Park, said he went around and knocked on doors after the violent incidents and found there were a lot of questions regarding what actions residents can take to protect themselves.
Bertino said residents cannot affect a person’s desire or ability to commit a crime, but they can take away their opportunity.
“Be diligent and cognizant of your surroundings,” he said. “You have to have each other’s back.”
He encouraged residents to create a neighborhood watch, social media group or use an app to communicate with each other. He also recommended increasing lighting and suggested residents could look into legal pepper spray products if they fear for their safety.
Steinman recommended homeowners interested in using firearms on their property get training and keep up to date with that training and maintenance of their firearm.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The family of Arty Barrera, who was shot dead in his home Jan. 2, is h…
Some residents asked for more information from police when incidents happen so they can be more aware. Steinman said the department is looking into community notification tools like CodeRed and Nixle.
Another resident suggested residents who hear car alarms going off go out and check on their neighbors.
Steinman did not provide many more details about the robbery attempt but did confirm a firearm was found discarded on Dorset Avenue related to the incident. He said police have a suspect, but no charges have been filed.
“There’s no indication that it was a random target,” Spano said.
Police said they are confident an arrest would be imminent.
Tyner, who also lives in the township, said he is personally affected when there is an incident in the community. He declined to give any information on the Barrera case other than that it was an open and active investigation.
“We need your help. That’s the bottom line,” Tyner said. “Generally speaking, we live in a relatively safe community. … When anything occurs out of the ordinary, it brings people out. You’re concerned citizens, as you should be.”
Parker said he will continue to speak with neighbors and be available for those who are concerned.
“We do have a great neighborhood, we truly do. I don’t feel threatened. I don’t feel scared,” Parker said. “We’re not going to stop being that because these two unfortunate situations came up.”
After the meeting, resident Jonathan Diego, who lives close to Zion Park, said he was happy law enforcement and township officials were available to address the neighborhood’s concerns.
“It was good information,” he said. “Neighbors brought up a lot of good points.”
Zion Park resident Angelique Muniz said she liked the suggestion of a neighborhood watch. She said the violent incidents made her more mindful.
“I didn’t feel that afraid, but I told my kids and my husband to be more aware of their surroundings,” Muniz said.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.