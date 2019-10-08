EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Not long after Michael Price had returned home from work Friday afternoon and opened his living room windows, he heard a loud crash outside.
He saw heavy black smoke, grabbed a fire extinguisher and hurried into the street.
"People were shouting, 'There's a man on fire! There's a man on fire!'" said Price, an Egg Harbor Township school board member and a truancy officer at Pleasantville High School. "So I got over the median strip, and there's the motorcycle completely on fire."
Robert Bostic, 46, of Mays Landing, was thrown from his 2007 Suzuki motorcycle Friday afternoon after negotiating a curve and losing control while driving west on the Black Horse Pike near Athens Avenue in the West Atlantic City section of the township, police said.
When Price arrived, Bostic's legs were on fire as he lay about 20 feet from his smoking bike.
"I could feel the heat coming off of it," Price said.
Price extinguished the flames and helped another bystander pull Bostic farther from the heavy smoke. The whole thing happened within two or three minutes of hearing the crash, Price said.
A number of people had gathered by the time first responders had gotten to the scene, Price said. Their arrival was delayed by traffic.
"You tend to be in shock when you see this kind of stuff, and you don't know really what to do." he said. "I was on adrenaline by that time. Everything just kicked in. All I could think about was putting the fire out on him."
Police arrived at 3:48 p.m.
Bostic sustained serious injuries, including burns, and was flown by AtlantiCare Medevac to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, police said. Traffic at the site was detoured for about three hours while the crash was investigated.
Price, who lives near East Plaza Place and the pike, is happy he was there to help.
"It felt good, but I was a little down in the dumps after seeing that," Price said. "But then the next day I felt better because I realized — I spoke to his wife — and I realized it was a good day. I was able to help him get out of there. Thank God for the first responders and the EMTs and everything."
Staff Writer Molly Bilinski contributed to this report.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.