EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Residents of the Egg Harbor River Campground here may have no place to live after Nov. 1, at least during weekdays.
Back in December, the year-round residents of Egg Harbor River Campground received a copy of flyer of a township notice that was sent to the landlord, notifying him that he was in violation of a township ordinance by allowing the resort to be occupied by tenants from Nov. 1 through March 1, according to one of the residents, Chris Tomaro.
"The township made it clear that everything was fine for the time being, but they would begin enforcing the ordinance Nov. 1. No explanation was given other than to say that Egg Harbor River Campground has never been a year-round facility," said Tomaro, who has been living in his home a little over a year.
There are approximately 45 year-round residents living in the resort, and there have been residents who have been living in the resort, year round for up to 17 years, Tomaro said.
People who live year round in campground include seven disabled people, six veterans, at least eight seniors, and five children and their parents, Tomaro said.
"Most are low-income and fixed-income individuals. There are working-class professionals. There is even a pastor and his family," Tomaro said.
Peter J. Miller, township administrator, said last week that the township campground ordinance was passed back in the 1970s, but in 1994, it was amended to permit weekend camping between Nov. 1 to March 1.
At least 25 people, who appeared to be from the campground, attended the regularly scheduled June 19 township committee meeting about this issue. The place is licensed in the township as the Egg Harbor River Campground, Miller said. It is marketed as the Egg Harbor River Resort.
Neither owner Paul St. James, nor the owner's attorney, Lori Greenberg, who attended the meeting, could not be reached for comment.
Tomaro, who is the unofficial spokesman for the campground residents, said he and the other residents were told by the owner that he would resolve this problem with the township after the initial notice went out in December, however it has not been settled.
Within the last 30 days, the township has been made aware by the residents of their concern about the living situation after Nov. 1, Miller said.
"When he (St. James) gave notice, it was the result of him paying a fine in municipal court for allowing people to occupy the campground," said Miller, who added the fine was at least $10,000.
Part of the resolution of the owner's guilty plea was to put the residents on notice of what the rules of the campground are, Miller said. After the owner plead guilty and paid the fine, the notice was sent out to his tenants, he said.
"We are the collateral damage. There is an apparent war," said Tomaro about between the dispute between the township and St. James. "The only reason we are here is we were told we could live here. This is a starter house for us."
Tomaro and his live-in girlfriend, Jessica Pivariunas, 34, checked reputable real estate sites before deciding to live in Egg Harbor River Campground.
"We were told that this was a year-round facility," Tomaro said.
Some people in the campground do have seasonal leases, but Tomaro said he and many others have an extended agreement that says they can stay in their homes whenever they like.
During the course of the township committee meeting, the township attorney told the Township Committee and Miller to please refrain from making any public comments about the merits of the matter because litigation was threatened on Wednesday, Miller said.
Tomaro said his group was told that the only way they could talk to Township Committee was if they hired a lawyer.
"If we could afford a lawyer, we could afford to leave here," said Tomaro, who added the homeowners have reached out to other politicians besides the Township Committee.
A solution to the problem would be to have the township modify its ordinance to allow for people to stay at campgrounds year round, Tomaro said.
"Everyone here is of different income levels, but it is all low... We need help. It's that simple," Tomaro said.
