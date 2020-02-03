LACEY TOWNSHIP — Lanoka Harbor Emergency Medical Services has been fined $617,000 by the New Jersey Department of Health for insufficiently staffing its ambulances and using vehicles on emergency calls that were not licensed by the department’s Office of Emergency Medical Services.
In a letter from the Department of Health to Lanoka Harbor on Jan. 31, the Office of Emergency Medical Services conducted an investigation of the group after the office received an anonymous complaint that Lanoka Harbor was operating unlicensed vehicles.
According to the office's licensing system, Lanoka Harbor operates two licensed vehicles and is not permitted to operate any other vehicles for emergency services. There also must be two certified EMTs per licensed vehicle.
"There are several inaccuracies in the letter that was issued by the State of New Jersey, and we are appealing it," said Lanoka Harbor EMS Chief Justin Meehan.
A Department of Health review of patient care reports found Lanoka Harbor had 705 assignments that required ambulance responses from June 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019. Both licensed vehicles responded to 574 assignments combined. Four unlicensed vehicles were used for 102 emergency calls over a 76-day period, according to a letter from the department.
The Office of Emergency Medical Services also discovered that Lanoka Harbor operated its ambulances with only one EMT on 329 days with multiple ambulances maintaining only one EMT on nine of those days, the letter read.
Ambulances were also staffed with noncertified personnel on 264 occasions over 212 days. In total, there were 541 occurrences where insufficient personnel were used to staff ambulances.
Lanoka was fined $1,000 for each of the 76 occurrences it used four unlicensed vehicles and $1,000 for each of the 541 occurrences it failed to sufficiently staff its ambulances.
