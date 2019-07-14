I am continually surprised by how little consumers know about the dangers of stimulant drinks termed energy drinks or power drinks. For far too many people there is a terrible price of emergency room care — and even death — being sacrificed for drinking the popular stimulant beverages that are mistakenly considered safe. The number of energy drinks in the supermarket aisle is nearly as large as the soft drink selection. These drinks need to come with clearer warnings.
Despite strong statements issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) calling energy drinks a potential danger to public health, an estimated 30% to 50% of adolescents and young adults in our country reportedly consume energy drinks regularly.
Many people just do not know the health risks of the high levels of caffeine in these drinks. Did you know that nutrition labels are not legally required to include information about caffeine content? This is a critical and potentially life-threatening omission. While many manufacturers have initiated voluntary labeling initiatives, they’re not consistently applied and don’t provide adequate information to ensure consumers appropriately interpret the level of risk a beverage presents.
Some people drink them like water not knowing that, according to the Journal of the American Heart Association, drinking 32 ounces of a caffeinated stimulant energy drink has been shown to increase blood pressure and temporarily alter the heart’s electrical system.
While many may be aware these drinks are full of caffeine, sugar or artificial sugar substitutes and a mix of additives, it is less widely known a single serving of the drink may contain many times — in some cases, five times 1 more caffeine than a cup of coffee. Caffeine is a strong, potentially dangerous stimulant for anyone, but particularly for children and adolescents. Unlike coffee, these drinks are widely marketed to adolescents, putting them at risk of extreme caffeine overload with potentially devastating cardiovascular and neurological consequences, along with other health risks.
Contents
Along with the high caffeine and sugar content (including high fructose corn syrup, other added sugars or artificial sweeteners), there are herbal stimulants and a number of chemicals (taurine, inositol, ginseng) which have been linked to adverse health symptoms. Some of these ingredients may have a synergistic interaction with caffeine’s stimulant effects, meaning the combined effect is greater than the impact of each individually.
Some feel there’s a double standard when it comes to these drinks, as compared to coffee and tea which also contain caffeine. The difference is coffee and tea are natural and lack calories, artificial preservatives, sugar, flavorings, chemicals and dyes. In fact, energy drinks can contain 50 or more grams of sugar, which is equal to 13.5 teaspoons, exceeding the recommended dose of added sugar a day. And consumption of beverages high in added sugar is linked to an increased risk of cancer, heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Energy drink consumption results in over 20,000 emergency room visits a year. Coffee and tea do not. Some of these drinks have dubious ingredients to make them taste better or that sound like they are good for you, but there is no proven science to back any of it up.
Misnomer
While the marketing names of energy drinks or power drinks are clever, generally speaking they are a misnomer and not the wisest choice for energy or power, while presenting dangerous health risks.
The combination of high doses of caffeine plus excess sugar, which is claimed to give an energy boost, is coming from substances that are well-known as a sugar high with a jolt of caffeine that is rapidly followed by plummeting energy levels and an emotional low feeling. This, in turn, can prompt someone to reach for another dose. And physiological addiction to sugar and caffeine is well-documented as is withdrawal, causing unpleasant symptoms such as the common withdrawal headache.
Associated adverse events
• Heart. Research links consumption of these drinks to elevated blood pressure, irregular heart rhythms and beats, heart attacks, coronary artery dissection and spasm, and even cardiac arrest. Drinking them causes your heart to work harder and consume more oxygen, making your heart contract more forcefully and elevate blood pressure (a major risk factor for heart attacks and stroke) by stimulating the release of a stress hormone called norepinephrine. Additionally, they increase heart rate and are particularly dangerous in those with underlying heart conditions.
Even in healthy teens and young adults, palpitations (abnormal heart beats or a racing heart) can occur and can cause or worsen dehydration. Caffeine is a diuretic, and when combined with exercise or being in the heat can become deadly.
• Brain. Reports have been linked to brain hemorrhages and strokes. It is believed ingredients from energy drinks can cause blood vessels in the brain to constrict, and that this sudden spasm can restrict blood supply or cause a bleed. Because in younger people they often do not have risk factors for stroke, the diagnosis may be missed.
• Alcohol. Mixing alcohol with energy drinks is a popular practice, particularly amongst younger people. Some wrongly believe it can speed up their liver’s metabolism and sober them up. It does not. What it does do is mask the depressant effects of alcohol, making drinkers feel more alert than they would otherwise. This can lead to consuming more alcohol or binge drinking and becoming more impaired than they realize — and increase the risk of alcohol-attributable harms.
• Headaches and migraines. Caffeine doesn’t actually cause headaches, but withdrawal does. Because caffeine causes blood vessels to constrict and slows down blood flow, when consumption ceases, these vessels open up and blood flow increases. The sudden change in flow is what causes headaches. Generally, headaches begin 12 to 24 hours after your last intake. And they resolve after the brain adapts to the increase in flow or more caffeine is ingested.
• Anxiety/mental health problems. Caffeine consumption can result in anxious feelings and jitteriness, or complicate an existing anxiety disorder by increasing symptoms. Anxiety is our mind’s response to a dangerous situation. Fear, worry and apprehension work hand-in-hand with our body to fight or flee and survive the threat. Caffeine is capable of triggering these anxious feelings, even when there is no real danger. There are reports of high doses of caffeine causing panic attacks; and too, withdrawal from caffeine can cause anxiety.
Additionally, high consumption levels have been linked to mental health problems and aggressive behaviors.
• Insomnia. These drinks can interfere with getting the quality and quantity of sleep needed. After consumption, caffeine reaches peak levels in the blood within an hour and lasts for hours. It generally takes 5-6 hours to eliminate half of the caffeine and 10-12 hours for 75%. Not getting enough sleep can have harmful effects from head-to-toe, including loss of focus and energy, headaches, grouchiness, difficulty concentrating, increased blood pressure, impaired immune response to germs, memory deficits and obesity.
Healthy steps to boost energy and power-up:
• Sleep. Adults need eight hours of sleep every night. Improve your sleep hygiene. Engage in relaxing and soothing activities before bedtime such as reading, talking, meditation or journaling. Avoid stimulating activities such as heavy exercise, arguing, working or bright lights on television, laptops, smart phones, or tablets. Discontinue caffeine-containing substances (energy drinks, sodas, coffee, tea, chocolate) in the early afternoon so your body has time to eliminate it.
• Nutrition. The type, quantity and timing of food you consume plays an essential role in determining your energy levels during the day. Select nutritious foods. Avoid skipping meals or intermittent fasting during the day—you need fuel, consistently. Eat breakfast within an hour after waking. Research has shown people who eat breakfast every morning report less fatigue compared to those who skip it.
• Hydration. Even mild dehydration can impair energy levels, leaving you feeling drained and fatigued. Reach for water and consume, on average, eight 8-ounce glasses every day.
• Physical activity. Exercise is a powerful, natural energy booster. Aim for at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week and more when possible. Even if you can squeeze in only 10 minutes at a time, do it. It adds up. And try to interrupt sit time with movement throughout the day.
We must all speak up with those we care for about the warnings and health risks associated with these drinks.
It’s time for the government to take the steps to review reducing caffeine levels allowed in these drinks to clearly provide recommendations on safe caffeine consumption for children and adolescents and to help educate the public on the health risks of high caffeine and sugar intake.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, of Galloway Township, is a physician anesthesiologist, television medical contributor and textbook author. Email questions for Dr. Nina to editor@pressofac.com with “Dr. Nina” in the subject line. This article is for general information only and should not be used for the diagnosis or treatment of medical conditions and cannot substitute for the advice from your medical professional.
