ATLANTIC CITY — The onetime head of the city Democratic Committee has thrown his hat into the ring for mayor as the lone Republican candidate on this year's ballot.
Thomas Forkin, vice chairman of the Atlantic City Republican Club, will run unopposed in the rescheduled July 7 primary election and await the winner on the Democratic side in November. Forkin, 57, said he will launch his mayoral campaign soon, but more pressing issues must take precedent.
ATLANTIC CITY — Applying for a marriage license, requesting a vital record or submitting a c…
"I have not made a formal announcement yet as we must first help our community move through this (coronavirus) pandemic and defeat the change of government vote on May 12," Forkin said. "However, the petition has been certified and I am a candidate. When this virus passes, we must be able to hit the ground running and rebuild our community."
Mayor Marty Small Sr., Pamela-Thomas Fields and James Whitehead are running in the July 7 Democratic primary.
The eventual winner will serve just one year to complete the unexpired term of former Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr., who resigned in October.
A citywide special election to change the form of government could make mayoral candidates irrelevant. A successful referendum vote would eliminate all 10 of the city's current elected officials — the mayor and nine council members — and replace the current government with a council-manager format.
Forkin has run unsuccessfully for office as an independent twice — once in 2015 as a candidate for 1st Ward council and again in 2017 as a candidate for an at-large position.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Democratic Committee selected its preferred candidates for…
A former assistant city solicitor under the late former Mayor Jim Whelan who also served as a legal adviser for the Atlantic City Police Department, Forkin recently served as chairman of the city's Alcohol Beverage Control board.
Forkin is a teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology and director of the AC Surf School.
Finding ways to reduce taxes while increasing public safety and the quality of public education are the crux of his platform, Forkin said.
"People are apprehensive to purchase property or move to Atlantic City due to the unstable and high property taxes and poor public schools," said Forkin, who is also a co-founder and legal committee chairman of the Atlantic City Taxpayers Association.
The understaffed Police and Fire departments must be bulked up, he said, and incentives to keep public safety workers living in the city have to be implemented.
"This public safety shortage has become more problematic during the pandemic," he said. "Clearly, we could have protected our community much more effectively."
What time are polls open?
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Who is supporting the change of government?
Local 54 head Bob McDevitt, Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey, Resorts President/CEO Mark Giannantonio and former state Sen. Ray Lesniak have all supported the referendum effort.
Who is against the change of government petition?
The City Council and the taxpayers associations have voiced their displeasure with the proposal.
How many votes are needed for the proposal to be approved?
In order for the referendum results to be valid, at least 30% of the turnout in the last general election, or 1,869 people, must cast ballots in favor of the change.
What type of government does Atlantic City currently have?
In 1982, Atlantic City adopted the mayor-council form of government under the Optional Municipal Charter Law, or Faulkner Act. OMCL forms of government give residents the right to initiative and referendum, meaning they can directly petition their local government to act or, if the governing body refuses, hold a referendum.
This type of government is often referred to as a “strong mayor” form. The mayor is independent from the legislative body and has broad executive authority.
The mayor of Atlantic City is the chief executive of the municipality and oversees each department. The mayor is responsible for preparing an annual budget as well as appointing and removing department heads, subject to City Council approval. The mayor also has veto power over local ordinances, which can be overturned by a two-thirds vote of council.
The mayor is directly elected and serves a four-year term.
City Council exercises legislative power in Atlantic City. A simple majority is needed to approve most ordinances and resolutions.
The council is made up of nine members who serve four-year terms. Each of the city’s six wards is represented by one member of council. The remaining three council members are at-large and are directly elected by a citywide majority.
Elections in Atlantic City are partisan. Primary elections for Democratic and Republican candidates are held in June. General elections take place in November.
What type of government is being proposed for Atlantic City?
There are two types of council-manager forms of government exist in New Jersey. One operates under the OMCL, while the other originates from the Municipal Manager Act of 1923.
The council-manager form being proposed in Atlantic City is the 1923 version, which does not allow for initiative and referendum.
This form separates policy making from policy implementation. The council is responsible for enacting policy, which the municipal manager must then implement.
The municipal manager is appointed by the council with a majority vote.
The municipal manager is the chief executive and administrative official of the city. The manager prepares a budget, negotiates contracts (subject to council approval), and appoints or removes department heads. A manager attends council meetings but has no vote. The manager can make recommendations to council.
Once a year, the manager makes a report detailing completed work, goals and objectives. The report is public information.
City Council consists of five members who serve four-year terms. All members are at-large and directly elected by a citywide majority.
Council appoints the mayor from among the members of the governing body. The duties of a mayor are essentially limited to presiding over meetings.
Elections under the 1923 Municipal Manager Act are nonpartisan, so there are no primary elections. A general election is held in May, and elected officials begin their terms July 1.
What else do voters need to know about the referendum?
Changing a municipality’s form of government is intended to be possible, but not necessarily easy.
For the change-of-government referendum to be adopted, the number of yes votes cast must meet or exceed “30% of the number of persons voting in such municipality at the last preceding general election,” according to state law.
In the 2019 general election, 6,232 ballots were cast in Atlantic City. Based on that figure, the referendum would require a minimum of 1,869 yes votes to be approved.
Will the state have a say if the referendum is successful?
The takeover legislation passed in 2016 gives the state broad authorities over the city, but rejecting a successful referendum to change the form of government is not one of them.
The state Department of Community Affairs, the agency with direct oversight of Atlantic City, will not have the authority to disregard the results of the March 31 special election under the Municipal Stabilization and Recovery Act.
Since the onset of the petition effort in June to change the city’s form of government, officials with the DCA have stated their belief that MSRA gave the state agency advisory authority over initiative and referendum efforts.
How much has been spent on the change of government petition?
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has accumulated more than $260,000, mostly from Resorts Casino Hotel owner Morris Bailey and labor unions. Bailey has contributed more than $179,000 to the PAC, according to filings with the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission. Among the unions backing the PAC is Iron Workers Local 399, the union for which Senate President Steve Sweeney serves as general vice president.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.