ATLANTIC CITY — The Executive Council will meet Tuesday for the first time without Jim Johnson, the governor’s hand-picked counsel charged with leading the state’s transition out of the city.
Johnson left his Atlantic City role last month.
The council meetings — which are not open to the public — will still be led by Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who also serves as commissioner of the state Department of Community Affairs. The DCA has direct oversight of Atlantic City following the 2016 state takeover of the resort.
Johnson, the former special counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for the Atlantic City transition, was appointed New York City corporate counsel Oct. 31. He co-authored the state’s blueprint report on returning Atlantic City to self-governance, which recommended the formation of the Atlantic City Executive Council, a collaboration of public- and private-sector stakeholders tasked with implementing economic and quality of life strategies.
Several key initiatives and programs have been launched from the Executive Council, including the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, expansion and Atlantic City supermarket projects.
Updates concerning a proposal for a trauma recovery center designation for the hospital as well as a city-wide health needs assessment are on Tuesday’s meeting agenda. The council will also receive a presentation from the state Economic Development Authority.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.