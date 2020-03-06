EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Shelley Yak, 57, starts her workday with a “stand-up” meeting with her all-female staff to go over her daily and weekly schedule.
Her days consist of lots of meetings.
Yak has been the director of the Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Technical Center for about five years. She is the second woman to hold the position. The first was Anne Harlan from 1997 to 2006.
As director, Yak oversees core projects associated with aviation technology advancement, employee engagement and training, community outreach and partnerships.
The tech center covers about 5,000 acres and contributes more than $678 million in spending and staff salaries to the local economy. With about 1 million square feet of laboratory test space, the center leads the nation in researching airport and aircraft safety, system development, cyber security and aviation technology. Yak oversees about 3,000 scientists, engineers and technical experts who work to advance air traffic control, ground and airborne flight information management.
Of the 4,500 employees at the center, about 500 are women.
“Going into different meetings, I may be the only woman,” she said. “I’m kind of used to that.”
And while Yak’s immediate staff is all women, she said it wasn’t necessarily intentional and that they were the qualified individuals who applied.
Yak’s interest in the field dates to her childhood. She remembers the computer science field being predominantly male in the early 1980s, but it’s progressed since then, she said. And she’s always had a knack for computers, as her father, Hughbert Clark, worked in the field.
“I remember going with him on weekends to his place, and I used to play with the different types of paper and cards they had back then,” she said. “I really got a kick out of what he was doing … and thought, ‘Well I should follow in my father’s footsteps.’”
She never imagined she’d be director of the center, but others knew she’d go far. When leaving her former position as the superintendent of power delivery dispatch and support at Atlantic City Electric for the tech center, her boss told her she’d “be running that place one day.”
“That always stuck with me,” she said. “He saw something there.”
Paula Nouragas, manager of the tech center’s air traffic systems test and evaluation services, sees something, too.
“If you just watch her in action, you can learn from her and take some of those positive leadership qualities and incorporate them into your style,” she said.
And from watching Yak in her role, Nouragas has learned to effectively engage and interact with community leaders in her department.
“I feel blessed to work with someone of her caliber in terms of leadership,” she said of Yak. “She wears multiple hats and can wear them with the utmost class.”
Beth Burkett-Rice, chief of staff of the tech center, said Yak is always open to ideas and feedback and tends to value others’ opinions.
“She’s a really good mentor and coach,” she said. “Since I’m a new manager in this position, she’s been very helpful with coaching and mentoring of me. She’s always available and willing to talk.”
As a female leader in the science field, Yak sometimes finds she has to push a little harder to garner the attention of a room but said the same could happen to men, or younger employees.
But as a female, “Sometimes you have to speak louder, be more aggressive in getting the floor or maybe repeat yourself … until they get that ‘aha’ moment to say, ‘Hey, this person’s worth listening to,’” she said.
And while the fair treatment of women in the workplace has improved over the decades, there is still slight judgment and overstep.
“There may be a comment about how you look, or a show of surprise of, ‘Oh, you’re doing all of this?’” she said. “Those are pretty common when you’re meeting, maybe, a senior male leader. I think as leaders grow and are trained, there’s more sensitivity to it, but there’s always going to be a little bit of a difference.”
But that never deterred her from working hard to reach her goals.
“Everybody has a path to walk, and women definitely do,” she said. “We’ve made great strides and will continue making those strides.”
Yak said to inspire other women, she often goes out into the community to speak with girls interested in science, technology, engineering and math to show them the possibilities that are in the field.
“It gets that little bud of passion for something that they really like,” she said. “That’s the fun part of my job, anything to do with employees and the future generation. That’s the fun part.”
