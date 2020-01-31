WILDWOOD — Jordan Carlson drove two hours from Salem County on Friday morning on a mission.
With his service dog, Caliber, at his side, Carlson, of Pennsville, walked through the Wildwoods Convention Center collecting information from booth after booth about resources for veterans to bring back home and share with others.
“I try to network and spread the word on resources, particularly programs to get them out of the house,” said Carlson, who served in the Army for five years and deals with post-traumatic stress disorder. “I try to help other vets because I’ve been in that situation.”
The convention center held more than 70 vendors for the Military Veterans and Family Resource Fair, an opportunity for veterans and their family members to collect information on the resources available to them locally and throughout the region. Booths had information on everything from health resources and education to suicide prevention and career services.
“What you see around this room, every person is connected to one another,” said Jacqueline Hinker, outreach specialist for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “Everybody helps to fill the gaps.”
And there are a lot of veterans who need services. There are more than 400,000 veterans across the state, and many of them live near veterans’ health facilities, such as the outpatient clinic in Cape May, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The majority served during the Vietnam era, and more than 50% are 65 or older.
Hinker expected about 200 veterans to visit the fair during its four-hour run, she said.
Carlson spoke with Terrin Daniels, an outreach specialist with the New York branch of the Wounded Warrior Project, about bringing programming to his area. Daniels handed him a patch to add to Caliber’s vest.
“If you have a vet that joined the military at 17 years old, does seven years and then gets out, he might not have the best interviewing skills,” Daniels said while explaining the career training available through the nonprofit. “It can be a challenge.”
Daniels, who served in the Navy for nine years, said it’s also important to keep veterans connected with their community, which they can do through volunteering.
“You feel like being in the military was the most important thing you’ve done in your life,” he said. “I’ve learned that you can continue to serve by serving your community.”
Joe Wardach, who served for 26 years in the Coast Guard, came from the Villas section of Lower Township to the fair to learn about local resources.
“Some of the stuff I’ll use,” he said. “I figure instead of going all over Cape May, I can just come here.”
Having a one-stop shop for veterans is important, because they may not know all the services that are available to them, he said.
“I think that sometimes vets just aren’t aware,” Carlson said. “That’s one of the biggest challenges.”
And with each veteran having unique needs, it can be helpful for family and friends to check in with them from time to time, he added.
“Just sometimes being there and reaching out helps,” Carlson said. “Just reach out and make sure they’re OK.”
