Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
The driver fled the scene, said State Police spokesperson Sergeant Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control, and left the roadway, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
NORTHFIELD — City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to enter into an agreement to sh…
"I jumped up, opened the bedroom door ... and my son was right there saying somebody hit the house," said Pierce, 53. "He took the corner of the house out, put a hole into my living room. ... If he would've been six more inches over, he would have ended up in my living room and possibly my son would've fell through the floor right over top of him."
The driver fled the scene, said State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele. Troopers later determined Daniel Velazquez-Diaz, 25, of Bridgeton, was driving north on Fairton Cedarville Road, lost control and left the road, hitting the home, Peele said. Troopers have issued Velazquez-Diaz multiple motor vehicle summonses, Peele said. The cause is under investigation.
"I thought for sure somebody was dead," Pierce said.
The home was deemed structurally unsound, Pierce said. As the couple waits for clarity from their homeowners insurance company and inspectors on what to do next, they are spending the holidays in a hotel and without their family together.
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — One person was injured in a house fire in the Green Creek section of the t…
The couple have three sons, one of whom lives out of state.
"I mean, I might lose the house," Pierce said. "So now (my insurance is) looking for housing for me to rent because now it's gonna be months. ... I ain't slept right because as soon as I wake up, my mind keeps wandering."
Township officials on Tuesday ordered them out of house, Pierce said. An "unsafe" sign was hung on the house, he said, and he boarded up the hole with his son using plywood.
The gas meter was removed, and the electrical wires were cut from the pole. Next week, the family is expecting a structural engineer to come to the house to determine whether it can be repaired. Pierce needs to move stuff out of the home to clear the way for the inspection.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A township man on Tuesday was gifted a free roof from a local contract…
Pierce works as an equipment operator at Halka Nurseries. He contacted his foreman, Ken Cade, on Tuesday morning, to let him know what happened and that he wouldn't be at work. Cade said the tree farm just recently tapered off a busy fall. If he's not around to load trees on trucks, it's tough on the company, he said.
It's tough, financially, for anyone to take time off, Cade said. On top of that, Pierce seems to get hit by hardship after hardship.
"He's a nice guy," Cade said. "It just seems like he's just one of them people that, for whatever misfortunes — the deck of cards he's been dealt — it seems his whole life ... he just keeps fighting and fighting and bad things just keep happening."
Pierce, regardless, was back at work the next day.
"I tell people, I don't have money in the bank that I can fall back on," he said. "I have to keep working to keep my bills going."
The family is making do with their living circumstances, just as they're making do for the holidays. They're accustomed to a big ham dinner at home on Christmas, Pierce said. But there's no kitchenette in their room, so they eat every meal out.
"My wife's (49th) birthday is Sunday, Christmas is 10 days later," he said. "I don't think they'll find a house that soon, so our Christmas and all is gonna be in a hotel. I don't know, it's just ... your whole world is just upside down."
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.