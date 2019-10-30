2:25 p.m. update: Power has been restored to most of Hamilton Township. Frank Tedesco, Senior Communications Specialist for Atlantic City electric, said less than customers are currently without power.
A fallen tree on Wednesday knocked out power to Mays Landing, including schools and the courthouse.
According to Atlantic City Electric, 1,279 customers were without power in Hamilton Township at 1:59 p.m.
"The outage occurred at 1:07 p.m. due to a tree limb falling on to energy infrastructure on Harding Highway. The majority of customers were restored by 1:38 p.m." said Frank Tedesco, Senior Communications Specialist for Atlantic City Electric.
Tedesco said full restoration will be during the late afternoon.
Power outages will not be ruled out on Thursday night. A line of rain will move through. If those are thunderstorms, with gusts of 50-65 mph will be possible.
