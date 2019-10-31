OCEAN CITY — Former U.S. Rep. and Ambassador William “Bill” J. Hughes died Wednesday in his city home, a family spokesperson said. He was 87.
“The world has lost a good person,” said Sharon Schulman, the former executive director of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University who knew Hughes for decades and worked on his Congressional campaigns. “You have to wish people in elected office and appointed officials now were the caliber of Bill Hughes.”
Hughes represented the 2nd Congressional district, much of coastal South Jersey, for 20 years and later became Ambassador to Panama.
Schulman said Hughes didn’t put politics above doing what he felt was right in his right-leaning district. Even though he supported gun rights, she said, he also worked with then Senator Joe Biden on an assault weapons ban and sponsored his own legislation to ban more extreme types of ammunition.
“He stood for the assault weapon ban in a very pro NRA district,” Schulman said.
Two years ago when the Hughes Center honored Biden, “they talked about how they had partnered on the assault weapon ban,” Schulman said.
“Hughes’ passing will leave a huge void in the lives of all those he touched during his long and honorable career,” family members said in a statement.
Additional details about his death were not immediately available, according to the statement.
Jersey Shore beach pollution was the main reason William Hughes Sr., then working in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, decided to run for Congress, he said in an interview about two years ago.
“I was a member of Save our Seas (SOS),” said Hughes, a Democrat who represented New Jersey’s 2nd District in Congress from 1975 to 1995 and later became an ambassador to Panama.
“Sludge was being dumped by Camden and Philadelphia seven miles off of Cape May, making a mess of our fisheries and shoreline, and impacting tourism, our largest industry,” Hughes said.
New York was dumping in the New York Bight, about 12 miles off New Jersey and Long Island, and created one of the most distressed bodies of water in the world, Hughes said, citing marine explorer Jacques Cousteau.
“Chemicals were being dumped off Ocean County and medical waste off Toms River,” Hughes said. “There was no regulation at the time of medical waste. In the ocean it was cheaper just to dump it. People were not coming here when notified the beaches were being closed for the bacteria count.”
So Hughes resigned from the Prosecutor’s Office to run on a platform of cleaning up the ocean, he said.
His first bill to ban sewage sludge dumping was signed by President Jimmy Carter, but it was later weakened by a court ruling.
“When Reagan came in, the EPA factored in costs and ocean dumping resumed again,” said Hughes.
Then he introduced a second bill, but “we were smarter this time,” he said. “We placed a fee for every ton of sewage sludge and other waste dumped. It became cost-prohibitive. That’s how we got New York City out of the ocean.”
Later, other Hughes bills banned medical waste dumping and plastics dumping in the ocean.
Hughes made a lasting impact on South Jersey. Two local centers are named after him, the William J. Hughes Technical Center at Atlantic City International Airport, Egg Harbor Township, and Stockton University’s William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — At 85, William J. Hughes has had a lifetime of accomplishments.
Hughes was honored in 2017 with a lifetime achievement award from the center at the university, presented by former Vice President Joe Biden.
Hughes was first elected to Congress in 1974 and was re-elected until he retired from the position in 1995. There, he was a member of House Judiciary Committee, chaired the Subcommittee on Crime and another Subcommittee on Intellectual Property and Judicial Administration, served on the House Committee on Merchant Marine and Fisheries and was a chairman of the House Select Committee on Aging.
His major accomplishments included the passage of a ban on ocean dumping and major anti-crime laws.
He was appointed as ambassador to Panama by former President Bill Clinton, holding that post until 1998.
Hughes’ wife, Nancy, predeceased him in January 2018. He is survived by four children: Lynne Hughes, Barbara Hughes Sullivan, Tama Hughes and William Hughes Jr., 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
