ATLANTIC CITY — A family was routed from their city home Thursday afternoon after a fire that started in an upstairs bedroom caused smoke damage throughout the residence.
About 3:30 p.m., the city fire department responded to a home on the 400 block of North Virginia Avenue, where firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the windows, Chief Scott Evans said Friday.
Firefighters from Engine 1 stretched an attack line into the fire quickly, he added, and the flames were contained to the bedroom. The fire was under control within 25 minutes.
Four adults and one child self-evacuated of the single-family townhouse, and there were no injuries.
Evans gave credit to Battalion Chief Victor Logan for the “quick action and aggressiveness of directing the companies to the location of the fire and then containing it.”
The family sought assistance from the Red Cross due to the fire, smoke and water damage leaving the home unlivable, he said.
While he couldn’t give a precise estimate on the cost of the damage, Evans said that there’s at least $25,000 worth of cleaning and repairs.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Evans said, but officials are looking at appliances in the bedroom.
Engines 5 and 7, Ladder 1 and the Rescue Company also responded.
