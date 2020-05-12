Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ernest Couresy along with Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City take part in a "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Ernest Couresy along with Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City take part in a "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY — Less than 24 hours before the deadline in an entirely vote-by-mail special election to change the city's form of government, opponents of the referendum organized a caravan in a final effort to increase awareness and participation.
The symphony of beeping horns and shouts of "Vote No," could be heard for blocks, as more than two dozen vehicles drove through Atlantic City's various neighborhoods Monday night. With signs and messages painted on vehicles, the procession lasted nearly two hours, going from one end of the city to the other.
It was the last act in a boots-on-the-ground campaign where residents and city officials had been knocking on doors and canvassing neighborhoods encouraging people to vote down the proposed change from a mayor-council form of government to a council-manager style.
Noting the challenges of campaigning during the novel coronavirus pandemic combined with an election being conducted solely via mail-in ballots, Mayor Marty Small Sr. said talking to people face-to-face was still the most effective means of connecting.
"We can't take for granted that people will vote," Small said. "I've always had a tremendous ground game and we did as much as we possibly could."
Among the stops on Monday evening's political jaunt were Resorts Casino Hotel and the home of labor union boss Bob McDevitt. Morris Bailey, owner of Resorts, helped finance the referendum by contributing more than $232,000 and McDevitt was chairman of the political action committee behind the effort, Atlantic City Residents for Good Government.
A few of the participants in the "Vote No" caravan threw signs over a gate at McDevitt's townhouse complex while the majority shouted his name and beeped their vehicle's horn for several minutes, based on multiple videos posted on social media. On Tuesday, McDevitt said some of the behavior exhibited the night before exemplified why more than 3,000 residents signed a petition forcing the special election.
"If I were to describe the last several decades of Atlantic City's failure to thrive, I would refer to the video from last night's 'rally,'" McDevitt said. "The little parade of clown cars disturbing the peace after the 8 o'clock curfew demonstrates the thug mentality of Atlantic City politicians and their stooges. This is exactly why change is needed."
Small said McDevitt set the "disrespectful" tone early in the campaign by referring to the city's elected officials and their supporters as a "cartel," and pinning decades of corruption on those in leadership today.
"You can't live in a glass house and throw stones," Small said. "And terms like 'thug' has a lot of hidden meanings."
The results of Tuesday's election will not be official for several days since the election board can still accept ballots postmarked before the deadline until Thursday.
Atlantic City Residents for Good Government has proposed a council-manager form of government, a change that would eliminate a directly elected mayor and reduce the number of City Council members from nine to five. A city manager, appointed by the five at-large council members, would be the city’s chief executive and responsible for its day-to-day operations. After three years, the city manager can only be removed for cause by the council.
The change would also eliminate residents’ right to initiative and referendum, which is granted under the Optional Municipal Charter Law form of government currently used. Atlantic City is one of 132 municipalities out of 565 in the state that have some form of an OMCL government.
The council-manager form of government proposed is only used by seven municipalities in the state.
All 10 of Atlantic City’s elected officials — the mayor and the nine members of council — oppose the proposed change in the form of government, as do the Civic Associations of Atlantic City United, Atlantic County Freeholder Ernest Coursey (who represents the city on the county board and serves as Small’s chief of staff) and the NAACP Atlantic City Chapter.
Former Mayor Don Guardian, former state Sen. Ray Lesniak and Resorts President/CEO Mark Giannantonio have all voiced their support for the change of government.
In order for the referendum to be adopted, the number of yes votes cast must meet or exceed "30% of the number of persons voting in such municipality at the last preceding general election," according to state law.
In the 2019 general election, 6,232 ballots were cast in Atlantic City. Based on that figure, the referendum would require a minimum of 1,869 yes votes to be approved.
If the referendum is successful, the change of government would go into effect exactly four weeks from the date of the special election. Prior to that change, a special election to select the five at-large council members would be held.
1 of 25
Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Ernest Couresy along with Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City take part in a "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
GALLERY: Atlantic City residents hold community rally caravan opposing change of government
1 of 25
Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City hold up his sign "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th during community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Ernest Couresy along with Mayor Marty Small, Sr. of Atlantic City take part in a "Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
"Vote No on Tuesday May 12th community rally Caravan" through Atlantic City neighborhoods the night before the election Monday May 11, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.