TRENTON — Both of the 1st Legislative District’s new Republican representatives were humbled…
McClellan, a Republican who worked for Cape May County Sheriff Robert Nolan, in November became the first African American to be elected to represent the state’s 1st Legislative District, which covers all of Cape May County and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties. His successor on council will take office July 1.
Both Rotondi and Staino applied to be appointed to the vacant seat in February until July 1. But with 1st Ward Councilman Michael DeVlieger and Council Vice President Tony Wilson not present for the meeting and at-large Councilman Keith Hartzell abstaining, no candidate could secure the four votes of the six sitting council members needed to be appointed to the seat, said Council President Peter Madden. At-large Councilwoman Karen Bergman, 4th Ward Councilman Bobby Barr and Madden all voted to appoint Staino.
Staino, who has lived full time in Ocean City for less than a year, filed his petition in person Monday, accompanied by about 20 friends, family and supporters, he said. His petition had about 60 signatures (25 are required), said Gabe Staino Jr., an Atlantic County Institute of Technology educator who is running his father’s campaign.
Staino, 67, who has experience raising money for health providers and in charity work, said his run is informed by his status as a homeowner.
Madden asked him to interview for the appointment at the Feb. 13 council meeting, Staino said.
“It wasn’t a big push for me to look at this side of it and think, ‘Hey, I think I can make a contribution,’” he said.
He said the 14 years he spent raising money for health care providers, and his current work consulting for AtlantiCare for the hospital’s forthcoming medical arts facility, would serve him well on the council.
“I have always loved Ocean City, and I think it’s a great place to live, work and play, and I want to make sure that it continues in that vein,” Staino said. “And hopefully, with my skill set, I can add to that. I’ve spent a lot of time in business, I spent a lot of time marketing and advertising and also a lot of charity work. So I think taking those three attributes to bear in this position, I can help and make an impact.”
Rotondi moved to Ocean City over a decade ago and rented before buying his first home on the island two months before Superstorm Sandy in 2012. His belongings were still boxed up on the ground floor and were destroyed by Sandy, but his house did not sustain serious damage. He said he has about 125 signatures and will turn his petition in to the Clerk’s Office on Wednesday or Thursday. He said he has knocked on about 500 doors and wants to hit more before making his run official.
He recalled Hartzell knocking on doors in his neighborhood in a non-election year to gauge opinions on an upcoming council vote. That, to Rotondi, was a sign of a good public servant.
Rotondi, a business consultant with Marsh & McLennan Agency, said he would serve in a similar way and function as an “independent voice” on the council and take constituents’ concerns about issues like flooding and public safety to meetings.
“When you’re elected, you should be the voice of the people,” said Rotondi, 41. “It’s not your voice; it’s not what you want. It’s what the people in the 2nd Ward need.”
Madden said as of Tuesday no other candidates had been gathering signatures for a council run to his knowledge.
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
