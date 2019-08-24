EGG HARBOR CITY — A fire at a Dollar General Friday night on the White Horse Pike resulted in a water main break, leaving residents in the area without water Saturday.
“The residents in that area between the White Horse Pike and Arago Street will be without water today for an undetermined amount of time,” Mayor Lisa Jiampetti said. “Right now there’s water flowing everywhere on the White Horse Pike.”
Jiampetti said the pressure from the water through the city’s old infrastructure was likely the cause of the main break.
The break is between 10th Terrace and Baltimore Avenue on the pike.
Jiampetti said she had not received any updates on the cause of the fire as of Saturday morning. She said it is a suspected arson but did not know whether anyone had been arrested.
Police and fire officials were not immediately available for comment.
