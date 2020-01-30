SOMERS POINT — Plumes of dense, gray smoke billowed from the top of a Chestnut Street storage facility Thursday morning as firefighters worked to combat the blaze.
About 7 a.m., firefighters and EMTs worked to control the fire and smoke at Sure Storage.
Firefighters carried tanks of oxygen from a pickup truck to the building, where others controlled the hoses with water aimed into the smoke.
A portion of New Road from Somers Point-Mays Landing Road past the storage facility was blocked off to traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
