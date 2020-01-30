SOMERS POINT - Plumes of dense gray smoke billowed from the top of a city storage facility Thursday morning as firefighters work to combat a blaze.
At about 7 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services from the surrounding areas worked to control the fire and smoke at Sure Storage in the first block of Chestnut Street.
Firefighters carried tanks of oxygen from a pick-up truck to the building, where others controlled the hoses with water aimed into the smoke.
A portion of New Road from the Somers Point-Mays Landing Road intersection past the storage facility is blocked off to traffic.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
