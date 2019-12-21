The Ventnor Fire Department and departments from neighboring towns responded to a fire at a beach-block home off Atlantic Avenue on Saturday afternoon.
Ventnor Fire Chief Mike Cahill got the call at 12:01 p.m. for a working structure fire in the 100 block of South Buffalo Avenue. The owner of the property had arrived at the home and heard a noise upon entering, Cahill said. He realized it was a fire in the basement and called 911.
The fire was well involved when the fire department arrived and it was elevated to a two-alarm five minutes after the initial call, Cahill said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the first three minutes and had it under control within 10-15 minutes, he said.
There was limited damage as the fire didn't spread beyond the basement, Cahill said. A few basement windows were out and some first-floor windows had to be pried open.
An ambulance responded but no one was injured. There was mutual aid from Margate, Atlantic City and Longport.
Atlantic Avenue was closed both ways for at least an hour with Ventnor police rerouting traffic.
