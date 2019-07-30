EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Firefighters spent more than two hours Tuesday putting out a house fire on Ruckreim Road, according to Cardiff fire Chief Gil Zonge and a police officer directing traffic at the scene.
Members of the township's five fire companies — Scullville, Cardiff, West Atlantic City, Bargaintown and Farmington — responded. The Absecon Fire Department provided coverage for one of the stations in the township, Zonge said. Traffic was blocked going west on Washington Avenue.
The fire call came in at 11:39 a.m. for the wooden house that was inhabited by at least two people, believed to be a father and son, but they were out of the home by the time firefighters arrived, Zonge said.
When Zonge arrived, smoke and flames could be seen on the left exterior side of the house, and it was starting to burn the attic, he said.
Firefighters poured water on the house's exterior, but they also used a second line in the interior of the residence to attack the fire, Zonge said.
None of the 25 firefighters battling the blaze was hurt, Zonge said, adding the fire was under control after 40 minutes and out after 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Efforts were made to make sure everyone stayed hydrated and no one overheated in the 90-degree heat, Zonge said.
The fire rendered the house uninhabitable. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the two people living there find new lodgings, Zonge said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
